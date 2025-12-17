Lawmakers slam 'cowardly' Coupang founder for hiding behind foreign executives

Yoon's digital textbook project marred by serious procedural flaws from outset, says audit

U.S. military commemorates 75th anniversary of operation rescuing Korean War orphans

Ruling on ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee bribery case set for Jan. 28

Related Stories

National Assembly committee to hold hearing on Coupang leak on Dec. 17

A customer reported a suspicious email to Coupang. Then the platform announced a breach.

Gov't says Coupang's electronic signature key exploited in data breach

Applicants for class action lawsuit against Coupang in U.S. exceed 2,300

Alarm grows over Coupang data breach that went undetected for 5 months