 Parental leave reaches record high in 2024 on increased births, support measures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Parental leave reaches record high in 2024 on increased births, support measures

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 15:43
The photo shows the newborn unit at MizMedi Hospital in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 26. [JUN MIN-KYU]

The photo shows the newborn unit at MizMedi Hospital in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 26. [JUN MIN-KYU]

 
The number of Korean workers taking parental leave reached a record high in 2024, data showed Wednesday, largely due to a rise in the number of births last year and the effects of government policies promoting parental leave.
 
A total of 206,226 workers took time off from work in order to care for their children last year, up from 198,218 recorded a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry noted that the increase was partly due to a rise in births and the impact of parental leave policies.
 
In 2024, the number of babies born increased for the first time in nine years to reach 238,300, up 3.6 percent from a record low of 230,000 in 2023.
 
Under Korean law, parents of children aged 8 years or younger, or those in the second grade of elementary school or below, are eligible for up to one year of maternity or paternity leave.
 
To address the nation's prolonged ultralow birthrate, the government provides financial assistance to employment insurance subscribers who take parental leave.
 
Though still dominantly taken by women, the ministry also highlighted a shift toward more shared parental leave between mothers and fathers.
 
Among those taking leave in 2024, the number of fathers reached 60,117, an increase of 9,302 from the previous year. Women accounted for 70.8 percent of all workers who took parental leave last year.
 
The agency noted the average age of parents taking parental leave has gradually increased, reflecting a trend of delayed marriage and childbirth.
 
Of the male workers who took leave, 67.9 percent were affiliated with companies with 300 or more employees. The proportion came to 57.7 percent for working mothers.

Yonhap
tags Parental leave birthrate increase

More in Social Affairs

Police transfer case on alleged bias in special counsel's investigation to antigraft agency

Middle school kid burglarizes unmanned laundry shop, mocks owner on CCTV

Parental leave reaches record high in 2024 on increased births, support measures

Korea to use Saemangeum wetland for testing antidrone equipment

Seoul to launch food waste reduction point system next year for residents using RFID machines

Related Stories

'Don't stab me in the back with pregnancy after promotion': 1 in 4 Korean women face discrimination

Korean companies fail to safeguard future mothers despite low birthrate

Fathers take parental leave in record numbers, accounting for 36%

Taking parental leave is easier said than done, civic group claims

More Korean men are taking parental leave, but over half work for large companies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)