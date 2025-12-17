Police question jailed Unification Church leader over bribery allegations

Police questioned jailed Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on Wednesday over bribery allegations involving multiple politicians, officials said.Police have been investigating allegations that the church gave tens of millions of won and luxury gifts to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, former Democratic Party Rep. Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party Rep. Kim Gyu-hwan from 2018 to 2020.A special police investigation team visited the Seoul Detention Center, where Han is currently held on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, and questioned her about the latest allegations.Investigators are expected to look into whether she was the person ultimately responsible for the alleged bribes. A former church official who first raised the allegations has accused Han of giving bribery orders.Police also questioned the church leader about cash bundles worth 28 billion won ($19 million) reportedly found in her personal safe in an earlier special counsel raid at her residence.On Monday, police raided Han's residence in Gapyeong County, the church's headquarters in Seoul, and the cells where Han and the former church official are held, among other locations.A Bulgari luxury watch allegedly given to the former oceans minister has yet to be located, and police have been trying to find the receipt and sales record from the purchase.Police have also obtained an additional search and seizure warrant with a Jan. 14 expiration date to use in the event additional residences belonging to Chun, Lim and Kim are found.Yonhap