 Police question jailed Unification Church leader over bribery allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police question jailed Unification Church leader over bribery allegations

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 19:11
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after attending a hearing to review an arrest warrant on Sept. 22. [YONHAP]

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after attending a hearing to review an arrest warrant on Sept. 22. [YONHAP]

 
Police questioned jailed Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on Wednesday over bribery allegations involving multiple politicians, officials said.
 
Police have been investigating allegations that the church gave tens of millions of won and luxury gifts to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, former Democratic Party Rep. Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party Rep. Kim Gyu-hwan from 2018 to 2020.
 

Related Article

A special police investigation team visited the Seoul Detention Center, where Han is currently held on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, and questioned her about the latest allegations.
 
Investigators are expected to look into whether she was the person ultimately responsible for the alleged bribes. A former church official who first raised the allegations has accused Han of giving bribery orders.
 
Police also questioned the church leader about cash bundles worth 28 billion won ($19 million) reportedly found in her personal safe in an earlier special counsel raid at her residence.
 
On Monday, police raided Han's residence in Gapyeong County, the church's headquarters in Seoul, and the cells where Han and the former church official are held, among other locations.
 
A Bulgari luxury watch allegedly given to the former oceans minister has yet to be located, and police have been trying to find the receipt and sales record from the purchase.
 
Police have also obtained an additional search and seizure warrant with a Jan. 14 expiration date to use in the event additional residences belonging to Chun, Lim and Kim are found.

Yonhap
tags Unification Church Han Hak-ja Korea

More in Social Affairs

Ex-President Yoon built 'secret passage' to hide tardy office arrivals, photos suggest

Number of men on parental leave pass 60,000 for the first time, signaling successful policy reforms

Police question jailed Unification Church leader over bribery allegations

House call IVs from 'joosa aunties': A cure for hangovers, a symptom of regulatory blind spots

Parliamentary committee approves bill to fine companies up to 10% of revenue for personal data leaks

Related Stories

Special counsel questions Unification Church leader, lawmaker over alleged bribery

Unification Church leader returns to detention after medical release extension denied

PPP lawmaker indicted for accepting political funds from Unification Church

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja requests bail

Unification Church head detained as special counsel probes PPP collusion allegations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)