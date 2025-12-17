Police transfer case on alleged bias in special counsel's investigation to antigraft agency

Police on Wednesday transferred a case over allegations of bias in a special counsel team's investigation to the anticorruption agency, an investigation team said.The case against special counsel Min Joong-ki investigating corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee was sent to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the police team said in a notice to reporters.The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) earlier filed a complaint against Min and his team for allegedly conducting a biased probe targeting its members despite securing a statement that the Unification Church also provided money to members of the now-ruling Democratic Party.The special counsel team has investigated bribery allegations involving the church, the former first lady and the PPP affiliated with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim's husband.The case's transfer came after police investigators raided Min's office for the second day Tuesday to seize records in connection to the allegations.A former Unification Church official testified at court earlier this month that the church sought to support both ruling and opposition political parties, adding that he had disclosed such efforts to Min's team during earlier questioning.Yonhap