 Ruling on ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee bribery case set for Jan. 28
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 17:56
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after her warrant hearing on Aug. 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The court handling the bribery case against former first lady Kim Keon Hee, People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong and Unification Church official Yun Young-ho will issue its ruling on Jan. 28, 2026.
 
The ruling on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges related to obstructing the operations of his arrest and deleting records from a secure phone is likely to be handed down on Jan. 16.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Keon Hee Unification Church

