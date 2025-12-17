Ruling on ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee bribery case set for Jan. 28
The court handling the bribery case against former first lady Kim Keon Hee, People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong and Unification Church official Yun Young-ho will issue its ruling on Jan. 28, 2026.
The ruling on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges related to obstructing the operations of his arrest and deleting records from a secure phone is likely to be handed down on Jan. 16.
