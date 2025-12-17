South Korean Defense Ministry confirms leaflet drops into North ahead of Yoon's martial law bid

As national museum rides 'KPop Demon Hunters' wave, fee-or-free debate rears head again

Better measures needed to prevent infant deaths despite tougher penalties for abandonment, experts say

Pak Se-ri's father gets suspended sentence for fraud involving ex-golfer's foundation

Seoul to launch food waste reduction point system next year for residents using RFID machines

Seoul reviewing measures to improve ties with Pyongyang following report on individual trips to North

51% of South Koreans say unification with North not necessary

North fires missile as U.S. hits regime with sanctions, sends aircraft carrier to Busan

South Korea, U.S. set to launch talks on North Korea policy

DP railroads ban on balloons to North in contentious committee meeting