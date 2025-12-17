 Special counsel raids ex-PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon home over gift to ex-first lady
Special counsel raids ex-PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon home over gift to ex-first lady

Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 13:08
People Power Party Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon arrives at his office at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

A special counsel team raided the home of Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, former party leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday over bribery allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
Special Counsel Min Joong-ki's team said its investigators searched Rep. Kim's home to gather evidence related to a luxury gift allegedly given to the former first lady two years ago.
 

The team is also attempting to raid Rep. Kim's office at the National Assembly.
 
The lawmaker's wife is suspected of delivering a Roger Vivier clutch worth 2.6 million won ($1,760) to the former first lady soon after Rep. Kim was elected the PPP chairperson in March 2023.
 
The search and seizure warrant obtained by the special counsel team reportedly lists Rep. Kim as an accomplice in the alleged antigraft law violation by Lee.
 
The clutch was discovered at the former first lady's home, along with a thank-you note written by the lawmaker's wife, during the special counsel team's raid on Nov. 6.
 
The team suspects that Kim colluded with a shaman to recruit about 2,400 Unification Church members to the PPP to support Rep. Kim in the party leadership race and the gift was given in return for the support.
 
The former PPP chief has acknowledged the delivery of the gift but denied the bribery allegations, saying it was done just out of social courtesy.

Yonhap
tags korea people power party kim keon hee bribery investigation

