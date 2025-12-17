The People Power Party is tightening internal discipline even as it denounces the ruling Democratic Party’s so-called “three gag laws,” which target political banners, impose punitive damages on online platforms such as YouTube and restrict filibusters. Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said “one enemy inside is scarier than 50 outside,” backing a recommendation to suspend former Supreme Council member Kim Jong-hyuk for two years over critical remarks about the party. Critics say branding dissent as disloyalty erodes democratic norms and weakens the party’s credibility when it claims to defend free expression. [PARK YONG-SEOK]