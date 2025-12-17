Entering the U.S. market as a chance to build a diaspora network

It has already been a month and a half since Korea and the United States reached a hard-fought agreement on tariff negotiations. The outcome does not restore the barrier-free trading environment that once operated under the FTA, but it has removed the largest source of uncertainty. As a result, direct investment by major Korean conglomerates in the United States is likely to accelerate.With China, once Korea’s largest export market, now a direct competitor, the role of the U.S. market has become more important than ever. For Korean companies, entering the United States is no longer an option but a matter of survival. The Korean government must therefore intensify its diplomatic efforts to help companies establish themselves successfully in the U.S. market.In July, I had the opportunity to tour Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, a key hub of the Korea-U.S. manufacturing alliance. Korean manufacturers operating in the United States were making sustained efforts to improve the quality of their local work force. Shipbuilding firms were no exception, and companies in automobiles, secondary batteries and semiconductors voiced similar concerns. Their single biggest challenge was securing skilled talent.On the ground, many emphasized that raising work force quality depends less on deploying Korean white-collar staff and more on the presence of skilled workers who can provide hands-on training and education. The need for such skilled labor extends beyond the factories of large conglomerates. To raise the overall level of the industrial ecosystem, skilled Korean workers are also needed at the production sites of small- and mid-sized partner firms that collaborate with major corporations.Ensuring the stable dispatch and settlement of Korean skilled workers has become a priority issue that the Korean government must address in close coordination with the U.S. government. This is the moment to consider a more proactive immigration policy. Instead of short-term assignments lasting only a few months or one or two years, skilled workers should be able to work for at least a decade. In some cases, it may even be necessary to seek U.S. policy cooperation so that these workers can remain until retirement.U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly expressed expectations for high-quality Korean labor. But employment and visas alone are not enough to ensure successful settlement. Workers’ children must be able to attend U.S. public schools and build their lives there. At a minimum, several thousand Korean workers and their families should be granted legal status or permanent residency in the United States through this opportunity.If the children of these families enter the U.S. mainstream 10 or 20 years from now, a new chapter will open in the history of Korean migration. Korea’s migration history reflects the hardships of its modern era. From the late 19th century, Koreans moved to Manchuria and the Russian Far East. In the early 20th century, under the Korean Empire’s emigration policies, they worked on sugar plantations in Hawaii and agave plantations in Mexico. In the 1960s, miners and nurses were dispatched to Germany, and during the Vietnam War, troops were sent to Vietnam. In the 1970s and 1980s, Koreans labored on construction sites in the Middle East, while agricultural migrants settled in South America. It was a history built through backbreaking work under harsh conditions.Today, the circumstances are different. Korea’s global standing has changed, as have those seeking the country's talent. The United States, the world’s leading power, now wants Koreans to help revive its manufacturing sector. It is not asking them to perform the most dangerous or exhausting jobs but to serve as mentors in manufacturing expertise. This marks a genuine opportunity to usher in an era of a global Korean diaspora.The Jewish people are not seen solely as those living in the small territory of Israel. They are understood as individuals active in key fields around the world who recognize Israel as their homeland. Koreans should be viewed in the same way. Not only the 52 million people living on the Korean Peninsula but all those around the world who live with pride in being Korean and maintain strong ties to Korea are Koreans.It is time to make this understanding widely recognized. Respect for overseas Koreans must go beyond rhetoric. The concept of a Korean "tribe" should be meaningfully expanded to include all Koreans living abroad. More than 7 million overseas Koreans should be treated as full members of the national community, encouraged to recognize Korea as their ancestral homeland. By building Korean communities across the United States and around the world, Korea can create a robust network in which overseas Koreans contribute to their homeland and the homeland actively supports them.