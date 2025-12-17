The pseudohistory cartel is no small force

When President Lee Jae Myung referred to “Hwandan Gogi” as if it were a legitimate historic source during a policy briefing, it initially seemed like a careless aside. But watching the presidential office, the Democratic Party and even the Liberation Association move to defend the remark revived a familiar sense of unease from eight years ago.“Hwandan Gogi” is a controversial text compiled in the early 20th century that claims to chronicle ancient Korean history but is widely regarded by professional historians as a modern fabrication with no credible historic basis. Its reappearance at the center of political discourse is therefore hardly a trivial matter.The episode recalls a controversy during the formation of the Moon Jae-in administration in 2017, when then culture minister nominee Doh Jong-hwan was criticized for sympathizing with what scholars described as pseudohistory. At the center of that dispute was Mark Byington, a historian who was then affiliated with Harvard University. Harvard’s Early Korea Project lost its research funding in late 2016 after pressure from some Korean lawmakers. The immediate trigger was Byington’s 2013 book, which argued that the Lelang Commandery was located in Pyongyang. Several lawmakers pushed for the project’s termination, and Doh was among those who raised objections.As a nominee, Doh denied that he supported pseudohistory. Yet once in office, he remarked that “those with a proper national consciousness should become the mainstream of our society.” In retrospect, his earlier denial appeared more tactical than sincere. At the time, I interviewed Byington by email. He said Doh had openly supported nationalist pseudohistorians such as Lee Jong-chan and Lee Deok-il and warned that pseudohistory was “a disease that infects society.”Byington described pseudohistorians as relying on irrationality, ethnocentrism and fearmongering, defining enemies through insinuation rather than evidence. He said they often resorted to intimidation, personal attacks and misrepresentation instead of the rational methods expected of trained scholars. In his view, they resembled conspiracy theorists. Such figures exist in most societies and are usually more of a nuisance than a danger. But when they receive government backing, he argued, they become a genuine threat to a democratic society.He added that figures like Lee Deok-il frequently label people or ideas they dislike as products of “colonial historiography” or China’s “Northeast Project,” without demonstrating the claim. Many followers, he noted, are swayed not by evidence but by the emotional impact of such rhetoric.That pattern has repeated itself. Lee Deok-il once accused the Korean Society of Ancient Studies of forming a “colonial historiography cartel” after it criticized Do’s stance. The logic now deployed by the presidential office is strikingly similar. Officials have invoked issues such as pro-Japanese collaboration, the comfort women and Dokdo to argue for a “proper view of history.” The Liberation Association, led by Lee Jong-chan, echoed the line, calling for a “broader and more ambitious ancient history” and describing the president’s remarks as a legitimate challenge. One is left to ask where the real cartel lies.Byington recognized the appeal of what he called a desire for a “glorious ancient past.” He said some may cling to such narratives as a way to counter Chinese or Japanese historic distortions, which is understandable at an emotional level. But imposing pseudohistorical interpretations with government support, he warned, undermines democratic values.The irony is that many mainstream scholars trace the roots of Korean pseudohistory to pan-Asianist ideas promoted by Japanese imperialists. After liberation, those ideas were supported by far-right groups and some religious organizations and eventually spread into parts of the progressive camp. Historian Ki Gyeong-ryang has noted that after several waves of controversy led by pseudohistorians in the 1970s and 1980s, professional historians concluded that logic and dialogue were ineffective. The academic community largely chose to ignore provocations. While scholars looked away, pseudohistorians focused on popularization, allowing their claims to spread widely among the public.Pseudohistory regained political visibility during the Park Geun-hye administration. Even a National Assembly panel created to respond to historic distortions by China and Japan became a platform for such figures. That was the backdrop to the Do Jong-hwan and Byington episode.Now President Lee has brought the issue back into the spotlight. The presidential office has said the reference was meant to encourage interest in ancient history, even citing Park Ji-hyang, the conservative chair of the Northeast Asian History Foundation. Why that particular example was chosen remains unclear.If the intent was to demonstrate that a “pseudohistory cartel” is itself a formidable force, the point may have been made. What remains clear is what historian Lim Ji-hyun of Sogang University has argued: A democratic society’s approach to history lies in interpreting “the history of those who think differently” with openness rather than enforcing a single sanctioned narrative.