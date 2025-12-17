Halting the special insurrection tribunal is the best course

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Democratic Party (DP) is pressing ahead with its plans to establish a special tribunal dedicated to insurrection cases, despite mounting concerns even within progressive legal circles. That decision was made at the DP lawmakers’ meeting on Tuesday. Aware of criticism that the proposal could violate the Constitution, the party has significantly revised its original plan. Yet after stripping away many of the most problematic elements, a basic question remains: Is there any real need to create a separate tribunal at all?The special bill, formally titled the “Special Act on the Establishment of a Dedicated Tribunal for the Dec. 3 Emergency Decree Under Yoon Suk Yeol and on Whistleblower Protection,” passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Dec. 3. From the start, the bill was riddled with serious legal flaws. Even groups traditionally aligned with progressive causes were alarmed. Lawyers for a Democratic Society warned that granting figures such as the justice minister the authority to recommend candidates for the tribunal would undermine the separation of powers and give former President Yoon Suk Yeol grounds to legally challenge the move. The People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy similarly demanded revisions.Concerns also emerged from within the judiciary. The national judges’ conference, long shaped by progressive judges affiliated with research groups, including an international human rights law research association, cautioned that both the special insurrection tribunal and the proposed crime of judicial distortion could be unconstitutional and threaten judicial independence. Some DP lawmakers privately voiced similar unease. When criticism is this broad and consistent, the responsible course for a governing party is to suspend the initiative or conduct a thorough reassessment from the onset.Instead, the party has opted for superficial fixes. It removed Yoon’s name from the bill’s title, added provisions requiring appointment by the chief justice of the Supreme Court after deliberation by the justices and limited the tribunal’s application to appellate trials, excluding first-instance cases. These changes do little to address the core issue. The proposal still centers on designating judges for a special tribunal via top judicial authority. Pushing ahead while inviting unnecessary political conflict reflects obstinacy rather than prudence.If constitutional concerns are not unfounded, the correct response is to entirely halt the attempt to create a special tribunal that risks shaking the basis of the democratic judicial system.The timing makes the party’s stance even harder to justify. The special prosecutor’s team led by Cho Eun-seok recently concluded there was no evidence to support allegations that Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de or judge Ji Gui-yeon were involved in the martial law declaration. Investigators found that while the decree’s command sought to dispatch a liaison officer to the Supreme Court, the court refused the request. Even so, the DP continues to distrust the judiciary.Calls for restraint have gone unheeded. Lee Seok-yeon, the chair of the national unity committee, has urged action within constitutional bounds and warned against undue haste. Moon Hyung-bae, the former acting Constitutional Court chief, cautioned that human errors should be corrected by addressing individuals, not by dismantling institutions. Ignoring these warnings and persisting with a special tribunal that promises little practical benefits — but inflames constitutional and judicial independence disputes — serve no one. Suspending the plan remains the most sensible course.