Wednesday's fortune: Don't push too hard

Overall, it’s a warm, steady day with lots of emotional comfort, decent energy and chances to feel good about where you are. Some signs benefit from staying flexible, letting go of small worries and focusing on what they enjoy or do well, rather than pushing too hard. The big theme is simple: stay present, move forward at your own pace, and enjoy the small moments that make the day feel right. Here is your fortune for Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North🔹 A day filled with emotional and physical comfort🔹 Life feels richly colored with happiness🔹 You may feel like the star of the day🔹 “Today is always the best day” becomes true🔹 Do what you love and do well🔹 Motivation rises as new vision appears🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Worrying won’t solve anything — don’t dwell🔹 Appreciate the quiet value of ordinary routines🔹 Sometimes “late” is actually the perfect timing🔹 Doing something is better than doing nothing🔹 Expect partial success in your endeavors🔹 Approach the day with a positive mindset🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 West🔹 There is no single right answer in life🔹 Avoid becoming entangled in sentimental ties🔹 Do not cling to the past🔹 Move forward boldly, like a lone ox’s horn🔹 Keep a cool head and a warm heart🔹 If you cannot avoid it, choose to enjoy it🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 West🔹 Live flexibly, like flowing water🔹 Today’s world offers more comfort than the past🔹 Seeing and hearing may yield different truths🔹 Someone’s words may not match their intentions🔹 No kindness comes without cause🔹 Avoid sweets — protect your teeth🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise🔹 Wise spending is life’s lubricant🔹 Don’t cling excessively — learn to let go🔹 Principles matter, but flexibility matters more🔹 Attend group activities or team efforts🔹 Blend in rather than stand out🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Something — or someone — catches your heart🔹 Treat others well while you have the chance🔹 Love has no age limit🔹 Harmony forms naturally in relationships🔹 Warm mutual affection flows today🔹 Recharge your “love battery.”🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West🔹 The body ages, but the heart stays young🔹 Respect your limitations without shrinking from life🔹 Trust your intuition — it doesn’t lie🔹 Become a “one-source, multi-user” person🔹 Pour passion into what you pursue🔹 Do your best with conviction🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Enjoy the pleasure of revisiting meaningful items🔹 Learn from the world through TV or reading🔹 Open your heart and reach out first🔹 You may connect deeply with an experienced mentor🔹 Approach tasks with a learning mindset🔹 Listen carefully to your parents’ advice🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West🔹 Everything has its rightful place🔹 The more family, the better the harmony🔹 Small efforts accumulate into big results🔹 Support comes from above and below🔹 Hearts align effortlessly — true mutual understanding🔹 “You and I, we are one” energy flows today🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North🔹 Practice discreet generosity🔹 Don’t focus only on the trees — see the forest🔹 Sometimes being the head of a small group is wiser🔹 People rarely change — accept that🔹 Aim for balanced actions between opposing sides🔹 Envy only drains your energy — avoid it🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East🔹 Drink warm tea and enjoy comforting soups🔹 A decision or choice may be required🔹 Resist the urge to speak impulsively🔹 Solve small issues before they grow large🔹 Prepare in advance — luck favors the ready🔹 Dress warmly rather than stylishly🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Don’t postpone today’s tasks🔹 A hobby becomes a valuable life companion🔹 Knots loosen, and blocks dissolve🔹 Momentum builds in ongoing projects🔹 You rediscover the joy of working🔹 Embrace adventure and a spirit of challenge