CJ ENM's Tving to exclusively stream 2026 World Baseball Classic
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 14:03
- YOON SO-YEON
CJ ENM has won the broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) and will livestream the games through its streaming platform Tving, the entertainment conglomerate said Wednesday.
The 2026 edition will run from March 5 to 17 and feature 20 nations. Korea recently completed a set of friendly matches against the Czech Republic and Japan as part of the 2025 K-Baseball Series. The national team defeated the Czech Republic and recorded one draw and one loss against Japan.
Ahead of the main WBC event, Korea will face Japan's Hanshin Tigers and Orix Buffaloes in official warm-up games on March 2 and 3.
Established in 2006, the WBC is an international baseball tournament organized by MLB, the MLB Players Association and the World Baseball Softball Confederation. Now in its sixth edition, the WBC is one of the most anticipated events among global baseball fans. Korea finished third in the inaugural 2006 tournament and was runner-up in 2009.
All games of the 2026 WBC will be streamed live exclusively on Tving. Broadcasts on television are expected to air on Korea’s three major networks — KBS, SBS and MBC — their affiliated sports channels and tvN Sports. Final details are currently under discussion.
"Our acquisition of the broadcasting rights for a major global sporting event signals a full-scale expansion of our strategic portfolio in sports content," said CJ ENM. “We will continue to secure competitive content that meets the expectations of sports fans."
