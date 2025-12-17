FIFA offers $60 World Cup tickets after fan backlash

FIFA has cut the price for a select number of tickets for next year's World Cup in an apparent response to global fan outrage.FIFA introduced "Supporter Entry Tier" tickets, set at $60 each, on Wednesday, available for all 104 matches, including the final.According to FIFA, these tickets will be allocated to "loyal" supporters of all qualified nations. The 48 participating countries, including Korea, will each get 8 percent of all available tickets for every match they play, and 10 percent of that allotment will account for the new tier — likely to be 400 to 750 tickets per team.The World Cup will be held in 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.FIFA said the national governing bodies of the participating countries will manage their own selection and distribution process."They are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams," FIFA said in a statement, adding that fees will be waived on refunds for fans with knockout phase tickets whose teams do not advance out of the group stage.FIFA did not specify why it established the new pricing category, only that the move is "designed to further support traveling fans following their national teams across the tournament," but it is likely a response to fan fury over the dynamic pricing of tickets, with different values assigned based on the popularity of the countries playing each match. Fans would have had to shell out thousands of dollars even for group stage matches.Football Supporters Europe, which represents grassroots fan groups, blasted the pricing strategy as a "monumental betrayal" last week. The same body said the price cut this week is "an appeasement tactic due to the global negative backlash.""This shows that FIFA's ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush and without proper consultation," the group said in a statement.The World Cup organizer claimed it has already received over 20 million ticket requests in its latest sales phase, which started last Thursday, and said it will reinvest the revenue from the tournament to help the growth of football in its 211 member nations."FIFA expects to reinvest over 90 percent of its budgeted investments for the 2023-26 cycle back into the game, with the aim of significantly boosting the development of football," it added.The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in tournament history with 48 teams, up from 32, in action. Korea will be playing in their 11th consecutive World Cup, and will face Mexico, South Africa and a European playoff winner in Group A.Yonhap