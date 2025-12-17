 Campaign helps correct prejudiced descriptions of Africa in Korean textbooks
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 18:41
This captured image, provided by the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, shows an example of a prejudiced portrayal of Africa in a Korean elementary textbook. [YONHAP]

The government has taken action in response to a campaign by a nongovernmental organization to correct misinformation about Africa in Korean textbooks, the organization said on Wednesday.
 
The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK) said that the Ministry of Education has taken steps to reduce descriptions of poverty and malnutrition in Africa and focus more on information related to African culture, technological advancement and exchanges with Korea in eight elementary school social studies textbooks.
 

Related Article

 
The revised textbooks have reduced content regarding the “world hunger map,” and negative images of Africa — such as those of poverty, hunger and refugees — have been alleviated, VANK said.
 
The textbooks now focus on Africa's growth potential driven by its population growth and technological advancements in construction and other fields.
 
Additionally, content related to the exchanges between Korea and Africa has been expanded to include trade relations, particularly for smartphone production, and existing agricultural support.
 
Earlier this year, VANK pointed out that elementary school social studies textbooks were rife with prejudiced depictions of Africa as a continent plagued by poverty and famine. It then launched a campaign to correct distorted descriptions of Africa in school textbooks and asked the Education Ministry to correct any misconceptions.
 
This image, provided by the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, shows different sizes of Africa in the Equal Earth world map, right, and the Mercator projection world map. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly plans to publicize these efforts to improve domestic perceptions of Africa and utilize the results on the international diplomatic stage.
 
VANK is also running a campaign to encourage the use of the Equal Earth world map, which reflects Africa's actual size and shape, instead of the Mercator projection world map, which makes the continent appear much smaller than it actually is.
 
VANK and Yonhap News Agency, Korea's key newswire, signed an agreement in March to promote understanding of Africa and increase exchanges between Korea and Africa. 

