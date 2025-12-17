 Filmmaker Rob Reiner's son faces murder charges in parents' slaying, prosecutors say
Published: 17 Dec. 2025, 08:56
A growing makeshift memorial with flowers, candles and a letter are seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fames Star of the late U.S. actor and director Rob Reiner on Dec. 16, two days after he and his wife were found dead in the home in Brentwood, California. [AFP/YONHAP]

Prosecutors said they planned to file murder charges on Tuesday against the younger son of Hollywood filmmaker and political activist Rob Reiner, accusing him of using a knife to kill his parents in their Los Angeles home over the weekend.
 
Nick Reiner was arrested several hours after the bodies of his father, actor-director Rob Reiner, and mother, photographer-producer Michele Reiner, were found on Sunday afternoon in the couple's house in the affluent west LA neighborhood of Brentwood.

Sources said evidence gathered by the Los Angeles Police Department led homicide detectives to Reiner, who was taken into custody without incident on Sunday night at a park in downtown Los Angeles near the campus of the University of Southern California.
 
Police investigators turned over the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, and DA Nathan Hochman said at a news conference that two counts of first-degree murder would be formally filed in court against Nick Reiner later in the day.
 
Nick Reiner arrives at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" on Sept. 9 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

The killings ranked among the most shocking celebrity murders in Los Angeles history, eliciting comparisons by some to the stabbing deaths of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and a friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994.
 
"Their loss is beyond tragic," Hochman said of the Reiners. "We will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice."
 
Hochman said the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or capital punishment. Still, prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek the death penalty in the case.
 
He said prosecutors "will take the thoughts and desires of the family into consideration" in making such decisions.
 
The district attorney said a knife was used in the killings, but gave few other details about the investigation or the circumstances of the slayings.
 
Authorities have made no mention of a possible motive for the killings.
 
Various news media outlets have reported that Nick Reiner had been seen quarreling with his parents on Saturday night at a holiday party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.
 
An aerial image shows the home of U.S. actor and director Rob Reiner following their death in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 15, after Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were found dead at their southern California mansion. [AFP/YONHAP]

A security guard keeps watch in front of director Rob Reiner's home on Dec. 15, in Brentwood, California. The LAPD confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Their son Nick has been arrested in connection to their deaths. [GETTY IMAGES]

Nick Reiner, the younger of the Reiners' two sons and their middle child, has publicly acknowledged a years-long struggle with substance abuse. He has remained held without bail at a Los Angeles County lockup since he was booked on suspicion of murder on Sunday night.
 
Neither Hochman nor Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell would say whether Reiner was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol when he was arrested, or whether he gave any statements to police.
 
Asked whether the murder weapon was recovered, Hochman said that would be revealed in court.
 
Authorities said autopsies, which have to be completed, would determine the precise cause, manner and times of death.
 
Prominent Los Angeles defense attorney Alan Jackson, representing Reiner, said his client had yet to be medically cleared for his initial court appearance on Tuesday, but would possibly be arraigned on Wednesday.
 
Obtaining medical clearance for court appearances was routine for all criminal defendants, Hochman said.
 
Nick Reiner has spoken about periods of homelessness that occurred when he refused to seek treatment for substance abuse, saying he entered rehab for the first of many instances at age 15. Those experiences inspired the movie "Being Charlie" (2015), co-written by Reiner and his father.
 
"It was the most personal thing I've ever been involved in," Rob Reiner told podcaster Marc Maron in 2016.
 
As an actor, Rob Reiner was best remembered for his role on the TV comedy "All in the Family" (1971-79) as Mike "Meathead" Stivic, the son-in-law and liberal foil of the lead character, working-class bigot Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O'Connor.
 
Reiner went on to a prolific Hollywood career as a filmmaker, directing such popular movies as "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), "The Princess Bride" (1987), "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989), "Stand by Me" (1986), "A Few Good Men" (1992), "Misery" (1990) and "The American President" (1995).
 
A sequel to the mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap" was released this year, 41 years after the original.
 
Comedian Rob Reiner speaks at a ceremony honoring fellow actor Billy Crystal with a hand & footprint ceremony, April 12, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. [AFP/YONHAP]

His wife, Michele, was at one time a photographer who captured the image of Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book, "Trump: The Art of the Deal" (1987). She and Rob Reiner met while he was directing "When Harry Met Sally..." and they married in 1989.
 
Rob Reiner, a native of New York City and son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was also well known for his political activism and as a supporter of the Democratic Party.
 
He was first married to Penny Marshall, who starred in the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley" (1976-83) and was also a producer and director. He was the adoptive father to Marshall's daughter.

