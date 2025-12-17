Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people, official says

A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrian Hernandez said.The accident happened in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico’s Pacific coast.Hernandez said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash, only seven bodies had been recovered.He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a football field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muniz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area.AP