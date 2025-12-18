Presidential office to meet with executives of big firms over won's slide

The presidential office will hold a meeting on Thursday with top executives from seven major companies, including Samsung and Hyundai Motor, to discuss measures to respond to the depreciation of the Korean won.Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, will meet with top executive members from Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, Lotte, Hanwha and HD Hyundai to review the current exchange market and discuss responses, according to sources from the ruling Democratic Party.The won has been falling sharply against the dollar and ended at 1,479.80 against the greenback on Wednesday, the lowest level since April.Kim is also expected to hear from the companies about the difficulties they are experiencing due to the decline in the won.The participating companies are likely to call on the government's support to ensure the growing market volatility does not dampen corporate activities.Yonhap