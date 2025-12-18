Gov't mulls business suspension for Coupang over data leak
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 14:07 Updated: 18 Dec. 2025, 14:17
The government is weighing a possible business suspension of Coupang following a massive personal data leak and the company’s failure to respond swiftly to the issue.
ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said Wednesday in a parliamentary hearing that he is in talks with the country’s antitrust watchdog regarding the potential business suspension of Coupang.
“We have relayed it to the responsible body, the Fair Trade Commission,” the Science Minister said during Wednesday’s hearing held by the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, replying to the People Power Party lawmaker Park Jeong-hun’s question.
“We will be actively discussing the matter with the Fair Trade Commission and have an immediate investigation,” he said, adding that the joint investigation would have to be wrapped up before deciding on the business suspension of Coupang.
“The Fair Trade Commission will also be making its decision based on the investigation results.”
Coupang reported that the personal information of more than 33 million users, including their names, addresses and recent purchase history, was compromised.
Under the Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, the FTC can temporarily suspend all or some of the electronic commerce conducted by the company.
