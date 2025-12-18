HD Korea Shipbuilding workshop showcases technological advancements with global maritime industry partners
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:50
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering hosted a workshop to present the results of future technology research conducted with global maritime partners, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Greek shipping company Capital and the American Bureau of Shipping, the company said Thursday.
The two-day workshop held through Thursday marked the completion of the first year of research by a consortium formed in March to promote technological innovation and global decarbonization. The research outcomes focused on autonomous navigation, cybersecurity, small modular reactor (SMR)–powered vessels and 3-D printing–based manufacturing.
As part of the initiative, vessels operated by consortium members will be equipped with HiNAS Control, an autonomous navigation system developed by Avikus, HD Hyundai’s autonomous navigation subsidiary, to evaluate fuel-efficiency improvements.
The consortium has also completed a prototype AI model for cyber threat detection and contributed to the development of MIT’s Nuclear Ship Safety Handbook, published in October, which aims to establish safety standards for the commercialization of maritime nuclear technology.
More than 180 experts from consortium member organizations attended the workshop, held at the HD Hyundai Global Research & Development Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. Participants included representatives from MIT, Capital, Greek shipping company Dorian, the Singapore Maritime Institute, and Britain-based renewable energy investment firm Foresight Group.
