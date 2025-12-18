 Hanwha Systems signs contract with Boeing to supply cockpit displays for F-15K, F-15EX
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 11:26
This photo, provided by Boeing, shows its F-15EX aircraft [BOEING]

Hanwha Systems, a defense solutions unit of Korea's Hanwha Group, said Thursday it has signed a contract with Boeing to supply advanced cockpit displays for F-15K and F-15EX fighter jets.
 
Under the agreement, Hanwha Systems will provide the Eagle Large Area Display (ELAD) for Boeing's fighter aircraft as part of the U.S. aerospace giant's project to upgrade cockpit displays for its global F-15 fighter fleet, including Korea's F-15K jets and the U.S. Air Force's F-15EX, according to the company.
 

ELAD is a high-definition, color display that integrates tactical data and flight information into a single large screen, improving pilots' situational awareness and overall aircraft effectiveness.
 
The contract builds on a memorandum of understanding between the Korean arms procurement agency and Boeing last year to expand collaboration with Korean companies on the F-15 upgrade project.
 
Hanwha Systems said the deal is expected to help the company deepen its participation in Boeing's global programs and pave the way for its entry into the U.S. market.
 
"The export of the ELAD is meaningful, as it demonstrates that Hanwha Systems' aviation equipment technology and quality have been recognized in the U.S. market," a company official said. "Building on our cooperation with the government, we will continue to expand business opportunities in the global avionics market, including the United States."
 
Boeing said the agreement marks its first supply contract with a Korean company for advanced avionics systems, rather than aircraft structural components, in a year that marks the 75th anniversary of its partnership with Korea.

Yonhap
