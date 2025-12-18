Hyundai Motor Group trims at the top in future-focused reshuffle
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 17:10
Hyundai Motor Group strengthened its manufacturing and research leadership, elevated Kia’s North America chief to president and left its top future mobility software post unfilled in a 2025 year-end reshuffle that included fewer promotions than a year earlier.
The group said Thursday it promoted four presidents, 14 executive vice presidents, 25 senior vice presidents and appointed 176 new vice presidents for a total of 219 promotions. That was down from 239 in last year’s year-end shake-up at Korea's largest automaker, which includes affiliates like Kia.
The reshuffle focused on “organizational restructuring” and “personnel renewal” as the group sought to speed up its transition toward future technologies, Hyundai Motor said.
R&D chief named, other future tech leadership post open
Hyundai Motor's Manfred Harrer was promoted to president and appointed head of the firm's research and development (R&D) division, one of the group’s key leadership roles for future mobility technology.
Harrer joined Hyundai Motor Group in 2024 after working at Porsche and Apple. The company credited him with helping shape the brand identities of Hyundai Motor and Kia in a short period.
As R&D chief, Harrer will lead hardware-focused vehicle development and work with related units to strengthen technological competitiveness aimed at delivering software-defined vehicles.
The head of the Advanced Vehicle Platform division, which oversees future vehicle software development and is regarded as the other top leadership post in the group’s R&D organization, remains vacant.
"The matter is currently under internal discussion, and a successor will be announced in the near future," a Hyundai Motor Group representative said.
The Advanced Vehicle Platform division will continue work on software-defined vehicle strategies and next-generation projects, including the Pleos Connect infotainment system and the Atria AI autonomous driving technology.
Manufacturing chief elevated
In manufacturing, Hyundai Motor Group elevated its manufacturing chiefs to presidents.
Jung Jun-cheul, who heads Hyundai Motor’s Manufacturing Solutions Division, was promoted. He will oversee the division responsible for vehicle production technology as well as the purchasing division, which manages profitability and supply chains.
The appointment reflects Hyundai Motor Group’s push to accelerate the rollout of software-defined factories while strengthening its hardware manufacturing capabilities. Jung is expected to focus on building software-centered future production systems and next-generation manufacturing, including robotics.
Hyundai Motor appointed Choi Yeong-il as executive vice president in charge of domestic production following the retirement of Lee Dong-seok. Choi is known within the group as a specialist in manufacturing technology engineering.
“The group will reorganize its plants into technology-centered factories and strengthen the role and technological capabilities of its domestic plants, which serve as the core of Hyundai Motor Group’s manufacturing operations,” the company said.
North America gains importance
At Kia, Yoon Seung-kyu was promoted to president as head of the North America division, which was also elevated to a president-level organization.
Yoon previously led the group’s Americas office and Kia’s sales operations in the United States and Canada. Kia’s North American retail sales rose more than 8 percent from a year earlier, even despite tariff headwinds, the company said.
At Kia, which has improved its standing in the North American market despite tariff headwinds, Yoon Seung-kyu was promoted to president as head of the region. The North America division was also elevated to a president-level organization.
Yoon previously led the group’s Americas office and Kia’s sales operations in the United States and Canada. Kia’s North American retail sales rose more than 8 percent from a year earlier, the company said.
Hyundai Steel promoted Lee Bo-ryong, head of its production division, to president as it advances localization efforts including a steel plant project in Louisiana. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in the steel industry.
Lee was “the right person to strengthen Hyundai Steel’s future competitiveness by pushing ahead with large-scale strategic facility and technology investments in a consistent manner," Hyundai Motor Group said.
Seo Gang-hyun, outgoing president of Hyundai Steel, will move to Hyundai Motor Group as head of planning and coordination.
Slimmer organization, generational change
Hyundai Motor Group said the reshuffle also aimed to streamline the organization and bring younger executives into senior roles.
Jee Sung-won, head of Hyundai Motor’s brand marketing division, was promoted to executive vice president. Among newly appointed vice presidents, the proportion of executives in their 40s rose to nearly 50 percent, up from about 24 percent in 2020.
Nearly 30 percent of those promoted were placed in R&D and other core technology roles. Shin Yong-seok, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, joined the group as executive vice president and head of the HMG Business Research Center, its in-house think tank.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)