Hyundai Motor to expand plug-and-charge EV charging network in Korea starting 2026

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it will significantly expand its plug-and-charge (PnC) electric vehicle (EV) charging network starting next year to provide a more convenient and secure charging experience for customers.PnC is an international standard technology that allows drivers to start charging simply by connecting the charging cable to the vehicle, with user authentication, charging and payment carried out automatically without the need for cards or additional verification unlike conventional charging systems.The group plans to expand access to the PnC service beyond its current 64 E-pit charging stations by partnering with 12 major domestic charging operators, including Chaevi, GS ChargEV and NICE Infra.Hyundai will first work with Chaevi and Hyundai Engineering to apply PnC technology to their existing charging stations by the first quarter of 2026, increasing the number of PnC-enabled chargers to more than 1,500.In the second half of the year, Hyundai plans to enable PnC functionality for slow chargers after verifying communication standards and payment systems.A group official said the expansion marks "the first step toward providing a more convenient charging experience at more locations," pledging to continue to work with the government to promote innovation in EV charging infrastructure.Yonhap