 Samsung C&T, DT Infrastructure JV win 940 million won high-voltage power transmission project in Australia
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 11:26
Samsung C&T CEO Oh Se-chul, left, Marinus Link CEO Stephanie McGregor, center and Marinus Link Chair Sandra Gamble pose for a photo during a signing ceremony for Australia's high-voltage power transmission project [SAMSUNG C&T]

Samsung C&T, the construction arm of Samsung Group, said Thursday its joint venture with Australia's DT Infrastructure has secured a 940 million won ($635.7 million) deal to build high-voltage power transmission facilities in Australia.
 
TasVic Greenlink, the joint venture, signed a contract with Marinus Link, the project operator, to build a 750-megawatt, high-voltage direct current electricity interconnector between the Australian states of Tasmania and Victoria, according to Samsung C&T.
 

TasVic Greenlink is a 50-50 joint venture between Samsung C&T and DT Infrastructure.
 
Samsung C&T said its track record in delivering infrastructure projects in Australia and globally was recognized by the project operator.
 
The company has been expanding its presence in the Australian energy market following a 200 billion won deal for the Gnarwarre battery energy storage project in July.
 

Yonhap
