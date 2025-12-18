Samsung C&T, DT Infrastructure JV win 940 million won high-voltage power transmission project in Australia

Samsung C&T, the construction arm of Samsung Group, said Thursday its joint venture with Australia's DT Infrastructure has secured a 940 million won ($635.7 million) deal to build high-voltage power transmission facilities in Australia.TasVic Greenlink, the joint venture, signed a contract with Marinus Link, the project operator, to build a 750-megawatt, high-voltage direct current electricity interconnector between the Australian states of Tasmania and Victoria, according to Samsung C&T.TasVic Greenlink is a 50-50 joint venture between Samsung C&T and DT Infrastructure.Samsung C&T said its track record in delivering infrastructure projects in Australia and globally was recognized by the project operator.The company has been expanding its presence in the Australian energy market following a 200 billion won deal for the Gnarwarre battery energy storage project in July.Yonhap