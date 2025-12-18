 Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon vows AI innovation to support economic growth
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 08:52
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon speaks at Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on Dec. 12. [YONHAP]

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon on Thursday pledged to promote AI-led innovation across key industries to support the country's economic growth.
 
"This year, we have laid the foundation to become a global AI powerhouse by expanding AI infrastructure as well as technology cooperation and investment from global tech companies," Bae said during a breakfast meeting with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Seoul.
 

He said the government aims to secure world-class AI models and technologies, and apply them to key industries, including shipbuilding, defense, bio and culture, to achieve a potential growth rate of 3 percent.
 
About 200 officials from major companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, HS Hyosung, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group, attended the meeting, the KCCI said.

Yonhap
