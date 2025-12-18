Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon vows AI innovation to support economic growth
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 08:52
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon on Thursday pledged to promote AI-led innovation across key industries to support the country's economic growth.
"This year, we have laid the foundation to become a global AI powerhouse by expanding AI infrastructure as well as technology cooperation and investment from global tech companies," Bae said during a breakfast meeting with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Seoul.
He said the government aims to secure world-class AI models and technologies, and apply them to key industries, including shipbuilding, defense, bio and culture, to achieve a potential growth rate of 3 percent.
About 200 officials from major companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, HS Hyosung, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group, attended the meeting, the KCCI said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)