Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon vows AI innovation to support economic growth

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon on Thursday pledged to promote AI-led innovation across key industries to support the country's economic growth."This year, we have laid the foundation to become a global AI powerhouse by expanding AI infrastructure as well as technology cooperation and investment from global tech companies," Bae said during a breakfast meeting with the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Seoul.He said the government aims to secure world-class AI models and technologies, and apply them to key industries, including shipbuilding, defense, bio and culture, to achieve a potential growth rate of 3 percent.About 200 officials from major companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, HS Hyosung, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group, attended the meeting, the KCCI said.Yonhap