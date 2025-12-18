 Youngone buys more shares of Scott from second-largest shareholder, bringing total stake to 96.71 percent
Youngone buys more shares of Scott from second-largest shareholder, bringing total stake to 96.71 percent

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:56
Youngone Corporation logo [YOUNGONE CORPORATION]

 
Youngone Corporation bought additional shares of its Swiss bike supplying subsidiary Scott Corp. from the latter's second-largest shareholder, Beat Zaugg, bringing the total of Youngone's shares of Scott to 96.71 percent.
 
Youngone resolved to exercise its call option for all Scott shares owned by Zaugg on Feb. 6 this year, according to an electronic disclosure by Youngone on Thursday.
 

On Nov. 12, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) issued an arbitration award confirming the valuation date of Scott to Feb. 6, 2025. Per the arbitration award by the ICC, Youngone paid 26.51 billion won ($17.9 million), 75 percent of the shares owned by Zaugg, and placed the remaining 25 percent in escrow on Wednesday.
 
Zaugg's 5,837,500 shares were valued at 19.09 million Swiss Francs ($24 million) according to the Dec. 17 exchange rate. 
 
“Whether any portion of 25 percent of the amount deposited in the escrow account shall be paid to Beat Zaugg and the amount of such payment will be determined through the remaining arbitration proceedings, which will thereby establish the final price of the acquired shares,” read Youngone's electronic disclosure. “The final price will be disclosed once determined.”
 
Youngone first bought 20 percent of Scott's shares in 2013, then bought another 30 percent in 2015 to own 50.01 percent along with the bike supplier's management rights. Earlier this year, an ICC arbitration ruling confirmed that Zaugg must sell his shares to Youngone.
 
Youngone now owns 12,088,750 shares of Scott, or 96.71 percent of the company's total shares. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
