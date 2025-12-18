Iconic Korean artworks from Lee Kun-hee's collection now available for free for Samsung TVs
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 16:00
Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that it has made 20 works from the late former Chairman Lee Kun-hee's collection available for free on its TV-based art subscription service Samsung Art Store.
The selection features iconic Korean artworks including “Inwangjesaekdo” (1751), which translates to “Scene of Mount Inwang After Rain"; “Sipjangsaengdo,” a painting that portrays 10 symbols of eternal youth; “Chuseongbudo” (1805), which translates to “Sounds of Autumn,” by Kim Hong-do (1745-1806), one of the most renowned painters of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910); and “Irwoloakdo,” a folding screen that depicts the sun, moon and five famous mountains in Korea.
In April 2021, Lee donated more than 23,000 artworks from his collection to institutions such as the National Museum of Korea and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
Samsung Electronics worked with the National Museum of Korea to select 20 pieces and render them in 4K high-resolution images for Samsung TVs.
The National Museum of Korea currently has a special exhibition — titled “Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared” and featuring selected works from Lee's donated collection — at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art in Washington.
The exhibition is scheduled to travel to the Art Institute of Chicago from March to July 2026 and to the British Museum from September 2026 to January 2027.
The Samsung Art Store is a Samsung TV-exclusive art subscription service available to users of the company’s Frame, Frame Pro and QLED TV models. The 20 works from the collection will be available on the Samsung Art Store until January 2027, when the overseas touring exhibition concludes.
