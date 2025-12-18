Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre riding streak of sellouts into final show of the year, 'Artist Lab: Duo'
LEE JIAN
Sold-out shows, devoted fans and performers pulling off impressive movements onstage. No, not a K-pop band — it's the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre.
With its fourth and final production opening Thursday, the company has already filled every seat for its three previous productions this year, selling more than 10,000 tickets — an unprecedented achievement for the 51-year-old public dance company.
“It came as a huge surprise to us — the outcome went far beyond anything we had imagined,” artistic director Yun Hea-joung told The Korea JoongAng Daily in an interview Tuesday at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. “We were lucky with the timing.”
The year indeed coincided with a broader cultural moment in which Korea’s contemporary pop sensibility — most notably reflected in Netflix’s hit animation “KPop Demon Hunters” — has increasingly intersected with the country’s traditional and institutional arts, including dance.
But the company had a successful year in its own right, driven by an ambitious and inventive program.
It opened the season with “Speed,” a sleek, fast-paced contemporary work driven by rhythmic music centered on janggu, a traditional Korean double-headed hourglass drum, fused with LED visuals.
That was followed by “Ilmu,” also known as “One Dance,” a staple of the company’s repertoire featuring tightly synchronized group choreography. The work has been staged abroad, including a sold-out run at New York’s Lincoln Center.
The third production, “Mimesis,” debuted as a nature-inspired work blending traditional Korean dance with contemporary movement, further expanding the company’s stylistic range.
Yun, now in her second year at the helm, said her goal this year was to challenge preconceived notions about the company. “Even if we present three works in a single year, I didn’t want people to think, ‘It’s all the same.’ I wanted to break down those fixed ideas by programming a truly diverse lineup.”
The season concludes this week with “Artist Lab: Duo,” a new 70-minute program composed of five 10-minute duet works choreographed and performed by the dancers themselves. The show runs through Sunday at the Sejong Center’s S Theater, marking yet another new challenge for the company.
“Soloists are strong on their own, and ensemble pieces rely on synchronization, but duets demand a deeper level of emotional and physical responsibility," said Yun, "Dancers who can truly carry a duet are ready to be leads.”
One of the performers, dancer Yu Jae-sung, said trust was the most critical element in his duet with partner Han Ji-hyang.
“Rather than starting with movement, we spent a lot of time talking about breath, subtle tremors and the reasons behind each sensation,” Yu said. “As our understanding deepened, the movement began to emerge naturally.”
The pair present a piece titled “Afterwarmth,” inspired by disappearance and what the body remembers after loss. Performed with live piano accompaniment, the work draws from personal experiences — Yu from the death of his father and Han from past romantic breakups.
“We wanted to express the warmth that lingers in the body after someone is gone,” Yu said. “That invisible yet undeniable presence became the core of the piece.”
Han described the process as liberating.
“Because the emotions were so personal, I felt less pressure to perform and more freedom to follow my own rhythm,” she said. “It’s an end-of-year performance, and I feel more relaxed and open onstage.”
Yu added that the opportunity itself was meaningful. “For dancers in a professional company, chances like this are rare,” he said. “It’s a moment to express who we are and why we belong on stage.”
The performers span a wide range of ages and experience, from a 55-year-old veteran to a 25-year-old newcomer to the company.
“The dancers chosen for this program had the strongest identities,” Yun said, likening the show to “a full-course Korean table setting” of contrasting flavors and textures.
"I think the audience will be able to deliciously savor each pair's works."
Looking ahead, Yun expressed both gratitude and apprehension. “Next year feels daunting,” Yun said. “We’ll have to surpass this year’s success. 2026 is already waiting, and that’s a heavy responsibility.
But the company has notably transformed itself again and again through what the dancers have attempted and achieved. I’m deeply thankful — to them and to the audiences who keep coming back.”
