 Singers-turned-actors Kim Myung-soo, Choi Bo-min named tourism ambassadors for Filipino tourism board
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 17:20
K-pop stars Kim Myung-soo, far left, and Choi Bo-min, far right, pose for a photo after being named tourism ambassadors for the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines. [LOOK MEDIA]

Singers-turned-actors Kim Myung-soo, also known as L of boy band Infinite, and Choi Bo-min have been named tourism ambassadors for the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines, the board said on Thursday.
 
As ambassadors, the two will participate in tours, online campaigns and promotional events spotlighting various aspects of the Philippines — from urban attractions and wellness resorts to beaches and cultural landmarks. 
 

The two idols received the certification during a ceremony in the Philippines on Sunday, after which they played a round of golf at Beverly Place Golf Club near Clark, Pampanga. The club is known for its idyllic surroundings and top-tier facilities.
 
The following day, they took part in the Puma Clark Half Marathon. Choi ran 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) alongside local fans. Kim remained with Marga Nograles, the tourism board's chief operating officer, and talked about his desire to visit Siargao, an island in the Philippine Sea, with his fellow Infinite members. 
 
Both entertainers have strong ties to the Philippines and considerable influence across Asia. Kim, who debuted in 2010 as a member of Infinite, has visited the Philippines multiple times to connect with fans and has long expressed his affection for the country. Choi also appeared this year in the local television drama “Beauty Empire,” expanding his Filipino fan base.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
