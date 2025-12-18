Christmas in Seoul: Four ways to celebrate the season in the city
Christmas is just days away. And even if it doesn’t quite feel like it yet, Seoul’s streets tell a different story. With holiday lights and winter installations popping up all over the city, there’s little doubt that the year is drawing to a close.
While there are major holiday attractions that return year after year — Gwanghwamun Square Christmas market, Cheonggyecheon’s light displays and department store media facades that attract massive crowds — the city also offers many other, likely less crowded options to relish the holiday cheer.
From a festively decorated hotel lobby to riverside markets and a hidden garden, here are four places in Seoul to enjoy the Christmas spirit.
Christmas high tea at a Gangnam hotel
Christmas is a major season for Seoul’s luxury hotels. To celebrate, properties release their own holiday baked goods, some priced as high as 500,000 won ($339). Grand Mercure Imperial Palace Seoul Gangnam, which reopened last year in the bougie southern Seoul district, follows tradition and offers a slew of Christmas treats. However, it’s the lobby that grabs the most attention.
The five-star French hotel chain transforms its spacious, European-style lobby into an elegant Christmas wonderland. A brightly-lit, heavily-decorated 6-meter (20-foot) tree anchors the space, joined by an oversized version of the hotel’s mascot, Pally Bear. Shimmering holiday lights trace the ledges beneath a grand chandelier, while classical furniture, tiled floors and rich redwood interiors complete the scene. The atmosphere is calm rather than crowded, with soft Christmas carols permeating the background.
On the same floor as the lobby, Cafe Delmar offers a Christmas High Tea Set priced at 100,000 won and available through Dec. 31. There is also a winter seasonal menu that includes Jeju hallabong (orange) tea, a tangerine latte, a special strawberry series featuring seasonal strawberry drinks and a Häagen-Dazs strawberry ice cream dish, all for 65,000 won.
On Dec. 24, Cafe Delmar will host its “2025 Christmas Party,” which will start at 6:30 p.m. and last five hours. The event will include a steak dinner, wine service, live performances and a magic show, along with a raffle event offering hotel stay vouchers and dining credits as prizes. On New Year’s Eve, the hotel is set to host a "2026 Countdown Party" which will feature live music, a semi-buffet and unlimited beer.
Riverside Christmas markets
Seoul’s Christmas markets have quickly evolved into a seasonal staple, drawing thousands each year with festive lights, food and holiday cheer. The Gwanghwamun Square market and Lotte Department Store — known for sprinkling artificial snow every other hour — are among the most popular and large-scale attractions.
For a more scenic and pared-back take on the season, head to the markets along the Han River at Ttukseom and Banpo Hangang Parks, which still offer plenty to do and eat.
Ttukseom Hangang Park's centerpiece, "2025 Romantic Hangang Christmas Market," is set to run from Friday until Christmas. Themed “joyful playground,” the event will feature a market zone with more than 40 booths selling Christmas goods, a snack zone offering warm winter treats and various photo spots decorated with illuminated trees and festive lighting by the shimmering Han River.
At Banpo Hangang Park, the riverbank in front of Sebitseom, a floating cultural complex, will host “Spring ON the Han River” from Friday to Dec. 28. Inside a 15-meter-wide transparent dome is an unexpected visage of spring, complete with oversized daisies, wisteria tunnels and cherry blossoms. During the festival period, special discounted menu items will be available at Sebitseom’s cafes and restaurants, including Cafe Dolce, Mood Seoul and Isola, according to the city’s press release.
From Dec. 27 to 28, the riverside stage in front of Sebitseom is slated to host the Hangang Wind Festival. The headlining event is traditional kite, or yeon, flying. Participants can make their own yeon and fly them among the large-scale displays, such as a 30-meter whale kite and a 6-meter Santa kite.
A hidden Christmas garden
Up a steep alley in Seoul’s historic Jongno District, local Christmas tree seller J.Tree is hosting a “Snow Village” pop-up in collaboration with the comic strip Peanuts.
The space itself is not large, but every corner is adorned with dozens of Christmas trees, both big and small, draped with ornaments and oversized ribbons. Peanuts characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy are scattered throughout the venue, adding a sense of playfulness and youthful charm to the festive setting.
During the day, the pop-up offers sweeping views over central Seoul. In the evening, the trees light up all at once, transforming the space into a miniature winter wonderland and a cozy escape from the bustle of the city below.
A small goods shop on-site sells Christmas-themed Peanuts merchandise, including key rings and ornaments, allowing visitors to take a piece of the festive atmosphere home with them.
Reservations are required through Naver, with an entry fee of 5,000 won per person. Admission is free for children under the age of 7. According to J.Tree, a portion of the proceeds from the pop-up will be donated.
A giant ornament at Seokchon Lake
Southern Seoul’s Songpa District has partnered with Getty Images Korea to present six new Christmas-themed media artworks at The Sphere and The Gallery Hosu.
Completed earlier this year, The Sphere is a spherical media art installation with a 7-meter diameter that floats on the western section of Seokchon Lake. The Gallery Hosu is a lakeside, district-run art space that opened late last year.
The holiday-themed works were unveiled on Monday and are slated to run through mid-January, under two themes. Its Christmas content will be shown until Dec. 31, followed by New Year’s greeting visuals from Jan. 1 through mid-January.
Currently, The Sphere features giant ornament-like installations — including a spherical Christmas tree, felt characters and snow globe imagery — that rotate weekly. The Gallery Hosu screens Christmas illustrations and scenes of snowfall against its facade.
