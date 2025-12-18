Can the PPP claim moral high ground on free speech? (KOR)

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said Tuesday that “one enemy inside is scarier than 50 outside.” The remark underscored his backing of a party audit committee recommendation to suspend former Supreme Council member Kim Jong-hyuk’s party membership for two years over remarks such as saying the conservative party had been “infected with a delusion virus.” Jang argued that taking firm action and uniting the party mattered more than tolerating such behavior. It is worth asking whether branding a sitting local party chair as an “enemy” simply for opposing martial law is normal, or whether silencing internal criticism by force is itself a serious violation of party principles.Recent developments suggest a troubling regression within the party. The dominant “Yoon Again” faction, which has defended martial law, has stepped up pressure on figures aligned with former party leader Han Dong-hoon, raising doubts about the party’s judgment as a conservative force. The audit committee claimed Kim’s remarks, including his warning that forcing everyone to speak with one voice is “fascistic,” violated party rules. Critics see this as a familiar tactic of seizing on selective wording to suppress dissent.Audit committee chair Lee Ho-seon went further by citing an Old Testament passage about an owner who fails to restrain an ox that kills people, a pointed reference widely read as aimed at Han. At the same time, Jang Ye-chan, a former youth leader identified with pro-Yoon forces, was appointed deputy director of the party-affiliated Yeouido Institute. Kim Min-soo, a Supreme Council member who has echoed arguments portraying the party as aligned with martial law, was named head of the party’s public communication committee. Even within the party, voices have emerged warning that this marks the end of conservative unity.Responsibility for this direction lies largely with Jang Dong-hyeok. As party leader, he is expected to broaden the party’s appeal and lead a conservative renewal. Instead, he has failed to draw a clear line against factions that defend martial law and has been unable to manage internal criticism. Jang has spoken of redefining conservative values and even reviewing a possible party name change, but his actions have conveyed hesitation rather than resolve.The party’s ethical standing was further tested on Dec. 17 when special prosecutors sought a four-year prison sentence and a 100 million ($67,600) won forfeiture against lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong over allegations of receiving illegal political funds from the Unification Church. In such circumstances, believing that a name change alone can restore public trust reflects a shallow reading of reality.The PPP continues to attack the Democratic Party over what it calls three “gag laws,” casting itself as a defender of free expression. Yet a party that labels internal dissent as an internal enemy and responds with punishment must first ask whether it has the credibility to make that claim. A party that restricts freedom and diversity from within should reflect on whether it can still speak convincingly about democracy.국민의힘 장동혁 대표가 어제(17일) “밖에 있는 적 50명보다 내부의 적 한 명이 더 무섭다”고 말했다. “보수정당이 망상 바이러스에 걸렸다” 등의 발언을 했다는 이유로 김종혁 전 최고위원의 당원권 정지 2년 중징계를 권고한 당무감사위원회에 힘을 실어준 것이다. 장 대표는 “해당 행위를 하는 분들에 대해 엄정한 조치를 취하고 당이 하나로 뭉쳐서 싸우는 게 훨씬 중요하다”고 주장했다. 당 지도부와 달리 계엄 반대 목소리를 냈다는 이유로 현직 당협위원장을 ‘적’으로 규정하는 게 과연 정상인가. 당내 비판을 힘으로 틀어막는 일 자체가 오히려 해당 행위가 아닌지 자문해야 할 일이다.최근 국민의힘의 퇴행적 행보는 점입가경이다. 계엄을 옹호하는 주류 ‘윤 어게인’ 세력이 친한동훈계에 공세를 펴는 모습은 보수 정당의 이성을 의심케 한다. 당무감사위원회는 김 전 최고위원의 “모두 같은 목소리를 내라고 강요하는 것은 파시스트적” 등의 발언이 당헌에 부합하지 않는다고 주장했다. 지엽적 표현을 꼬투리 삼아 반대 세력의 비판을 누르는 전형적 행태다. 이호선 당무감사위원장은 “소 임자(주인)가 소를 단속하지 않아 남녀를 막론하고 들이받아 죽이면 그 소는 돌로 쳐 죽일 것이고, 임자도 죽일 것”이라는 내용의 구약 구절을 인용하며 한동훈 전 대표를 노골적으로 겨냥했다. 최근 국민의힘 싱크탱크인 여의도연구원의 부원장에 대표적 친윤 세력인 장예찬 전 청년최고위원이 임명되는가 하면, 당내 ‘계엄 정당론’을 대변하는 김민수 최고위원도 국민소통특별위원장에 임명됐다. 당내에서도 “보수 우파 결집의 종지부”라는 지적이 나온다.이런 당의 퇴행에는 장동혁 대표의 책임이 크다. 당의 외연을 확장하고, 보수의 재건에 앞장서야 할 당 대표가 당내 계엄 옹호 세력과 절연하지 못하고 당내 비판도 수습하지 못하고 있다. 장 대표는 보수 가치의 재정립을 언급하고 당명 개정도 검토한다고 했지만, 행동으로 보여주지 못하고 갈팡질팡 행보를 거듭하고 있다.어제 특검은 통일교의 불법 정치자금 1억원을 받은 혐의로 권성동 국민의힘 의원에게 징역 4년 및 추징금 1억원을 구형했다. 당의 도덕성이 시험대에 오른 장면이다. 이런 상황에서 당명 개정 정도로 민심과 멀어진 당을 수습할 수 있다고 생각한다면 그 현실 인식이 안이하다 하지 않을 수 없다. 국민의힘은 민주당을 향해 ‘입틀막 3대 악법’을 거론하며 표현의 자유 수호자를 자처하고 있다. 그러나 당내 다른 목소리를 ‘내부의 적’으로 규정하고 징계로 다스리는 정당이 과연 그럴 자격이 있는지 의문이다. 자유와 다양성을 스스로 제한하는 정당이 과연 민주주의를 말할 수 있는지부터 성찰해야 한다.