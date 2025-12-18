Defining the problem (KOR)

On stage, students demonstrated how they built an automated recycling sorter. Once a sensor detected an object, a machine learning program distinguished cans from bottles, and a 3-D-printed five-axis robotic arm deftly placed it into the correct bin. A robotics expert seated nearby let out a low whistle. Another team attached accelerometers to a rocket. The students then adjusted the number and angle of its fins and shifted the center of gravity to identify variables that determine flight trajectories. These were not answers lifted from a textbook but results earned through dozens of trials, errors and revisions. The rocket they launched soon vanished from the camera’s view.In early July, I was contacted about an education program that allows students to pursue their own research topics. Sixty-two researchers and professors from research complexes served as mentors to 72 teams from general high schools for roughly 100 days. At the awards ceremony in late November, the Generation Z presenters spoke with a confidence that rivaled many graduate students.One team chose to create a hypothetical crewed Mars base. Having presented in this field at an international conference several years ago, I volunteered without hesitation to mentor these students. They absorbed ideas like sponges, aware that a Mars habitat must withstand radiation and extreme temperature swings and requires laboratories, control rooms, power units and farms, along with air locks to regulate pressure between interior and exterior spaces.The team designed a mission in which five crew members would live self-sufficiently, testing a closed ecological loop and examining the planet's effects on musculoskeletal and immune systems. The students built a 3-D model of the base. To safeguard crew health, they calculated daily caloric needs and balanced vitamins, minerals and protein intake with hydroponic crops and insects. When experts assessed their work as the first domestic study on nutritional design for a crewed Mars habitat, their faces lit up. I felt proud.Balancing classes, evening self-study sessions and exams, the students grew into aspiring researchers. Though Korea’s education system remains constrained by regressive structures — and that reality is hard to ignore — the experience offered a clear lesson.In an era shaped by artificial intelligence, the ability to define a problem will shape the future. This program made that insight tangible not only for the students but also for their mentor.무대에 올라간 학생들은 재활용품 자동분리 장치를 만드는 과정을 선보였다. 물체가 센서에 감지되면 운반 벨트가 멈춰 섰고, 기계학습 코드는 캔과 병을 판별해, 3D 프린터로 만든 5축 로봇팔이 능숙하게 수거함에 담았다. 옆에 앉은 로봇 전문가는 탄성을 질렀다. 다른 팀은 로켓에 가속도센서를 붙이고 날개의 개수·각도와 무게중심을 바꿔가며 비행궤적을 좌우하는 변인을 찾았다. 교과서 속 정답이 아닌 수십 차례 시행착오와 질문과 고민 끝에 얻은 성과다. 그들이 쏘아 올린 로켓은 금세 카메라 시야에서 사라졌다.지난 7월 초, 학생이 탐구주제를 정하고 진행하는 교육 프로그램이 있다는 연락을 받고 합류했다. 연구단지 연구자·교수 62명이 멘토로 나서 일반 고등학교 72개 팀과 약 100일간 동고동락했다. 11월 말, 시상식에 나온 Z세대의 발표는 웬만한 대학원생보다 당찼다. 필자가 맡은 팀의 탐구주제는 화성 유인기지. 몇 년 전, 해외학회에서 발표한 분야라 멘토를 자청했다. 학생들은 스펀지 같았다. 탐사대원 5명이 자급하면서 근골격계와 면역체계·폐쇄형 생태계를 실험하는 임무를 설계했다. 화성기지는 방사선과 극심한 온도 차를 견뎌내야 하며, 실험실과 제어실·전원실·농장, 실내와 외부의 기압을 맞추는 에어록은 필수다. 학생들은 3D 기지 모형을 만들었고, 건강을 위해 수경재배 작물과 곤충으로 1일 권장 열량과 비타민·무기질·단백질의 균형을 맞췄다. 유인기지 영양 설계에 관한 국내 최초 연구라는 전문가 평가에 그들의 얼굴은 환해졌다. 자랑스러웠다. 한여름 반 팔 티를 입고 시작한 프로젝트는 패딩 차림으로 끝났다. 수업과 야간자습·시험을 병행하며 이들은 예비 연구자로 성장했다. 퇴행적 제도에 갇힌 교육 현실은 어둡지만, 필자에게도 AI 시대에 문제를 정의하는 능력이 미래를 좌우한다는 것을 체감한 값진 시간이었다.