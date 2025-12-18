 Apink member Bomi to marry songwriter Rado after 9 years of dating
Apink member Bomi to marry songwriter Rado after 9 years of dating

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 10:46
Bomi of girl group Apink, left, and songwriter Rado [NEWS1, SCREEN CAPTURE]

Girl group Apink member Bomi and songwriter Rado will tie the knot next year after nine years of dating.
 
The announcement was made through a statement by Apink’s agency With Us Entertainment on Thursday, asking fans to “send warm support for the couple as they begin a new chapter in their lives.”
 

Bomi also shared the news directly with fans through a handwritten letter posted on Apink’s fan community site the same day.
 
“I have decided to share my future with someone who has been by my side for a long time, sharing everyday moments together through times of joy and uncertainty,” she wrote.
 
She added that she would continue to live “with a strong sense of responsibility” and promised to repay fans “with even better activities, both as a member of Apink and as Bomi.”
 
Bomi and Rado have been in a relationship since 2017.
 
Rado is best known as the main producer of girl group STAYC and has created hit songs for other K-pop acts including Twice and Chungha. He has also worked with Apink, composing tracks such as “Only One” (2016) and “Hush” (2012).
 
Apink is set to release its 11th EP “Re: Love” on Jan. 5 next year to mark the group’s 15th anniversary of its debut.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
