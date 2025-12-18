'Nuts' cruises to No. 1 on global charts as BTS fan celebrate RM's driver's license
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 13:00 Updated: 18 Dec. 2025, 13:14
- YOON SO-YEON
As of Thursday morning, BTS member RM's solo track “Nuts” (2024) hit No. 1 on iTunes' top songs charts in 45 regions — including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico — a year and a half after its release, thanks to the rapper's active communication with fans, according to his agency BigHit Music.
“Nuts” is a B-side track from RM's solo album “Right Place, Wrong Person” (2024).
The agency attributed the feat to fans' enthusiasm and RM's active communication with them. He recently revealed that he had earned his driver's license. As fans knew that a few lines in “Nuts” reference driving — specifically “He a pro ridah, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo rider / Must be an A1 guider” — they listened to the song to celebrate and congratulate the rapper, according to the agency.
Last month, BTS's “Ma City” (2015) sat atop iTunes' top songs charts in 16 regions 10 years after its release after fans began an online campaign titled #BTSInMaCity in hopes of having the band play in their city during its next world tour. Under the hashtag, they posted pictures and videos with “Ma City” as the background music.
BTS's 2017 hip-hop track “Anpanman” also climbed global music charts. “Anpanman” sat atop Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of Dec. 20, seven years and seven months after its release as a B-side on the band's third full-length album “Love Yourself 'Tear.'” The song also topped the iTunes top songs charts in 75 regions earlier this month.
“The fact that the song is gaining so much love is evidence that ARMY [the official name for BTS fans] is gathering support for BTS's comeback next spring,” said the agency.
