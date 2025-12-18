 Malicious commenter targeting EXO's Baekhyun fined for defamation
Malicious commenter targeting EXO's Baekhyun fined for defamation

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 17:40
Singer Baekhyun of boy band EXO [INB100]

A malicious commenter targeting singer Baekhyun of boy band EXO has been fined for defamation, his agency INB100 said on Thursday, vowing to continue taking legal action to protect its artists.
 
The case was filed with the Gwangjin Police Precinct in April, based on the findings by the company staff and fans' reports. The amount of the fine or the exact date of the ruling was not specified to the press.
 

The agency is pursuing two additional cases related to Baekhyun: one filed with the Gangnam Police Precinct in May, and the other with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in September. Both are still under investigation.
 
“Investigations can take time, but we will keep sharing important news with fans,” the agency said in a statement. “We will also keep monitoring malicious acts online and receive fan reports to use in our legal measures.”
 
“We thank you for your cooperation in protecting our artists,” added the agency.
 
Baekhyun began his solo career in 2019 with his first solo EP “City Lights.” The artist launched INB100, his own agency, in January 2024 and has signed bandmates Chen and Xiumin to the company, following a legal dispute with his former agency SM Entertainment.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
