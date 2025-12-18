 Raise your own Blackpink members with new Tamagotchi toy to be released on Dec. 23
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 11:55
The Blackpink X Tamagotchi collaboration logo [YG PLUS]

A new Tamagotchi collaboration product will allow fans to raise their own cute little Blackpink members. The girl group and the toy brand announced their partnership on Thursday with news of a small digital toy debuting on Dec. 23.
 
The Blackpink X Tamagotchi collaboration product will go on sale through KakaoTalk's gift sales section, according to YG Plus.
 

The product comes as the first of the official Blackpink x Tamagotchi line that will be fully launched next year. Details of other products will be announced at a later date.
 
Blackpink is currently on its "Deadline" world tour, which it kicked off with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in July. Having finished the U.S. and European leg of the tour, Blackpink will continue to perform in Japan and Hong Kong next year.
 
The quartet is also set to release a new album in the upcoming year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
