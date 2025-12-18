 SHINee's Taemin to perform at Grammy Museum for 'Global Spin Live' on Jan. 20
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:59
Singer Taemin of boy band SHINee [BIG PLANET MADE]

Singer Taemin of boy band SHINee will perform at the Grammy Museum for the "Global Spin Live" program on Jan. 20, his agency Big Planet Made said Thursday.
 
"Global Spin Live" is a live talk and performance show that highlights the achievements of music artists around the world.
 

Commending him for his "featherlight, flexible yet sharp and fluid dance moves," the Grammy Museum highlighted Taemin's career journey from his debut as a member of SHINee in 2008 to his breakthrough solo debut in 2014 and first full-length album "Press It" in 2016.
 
"Having established a successful career both with SHINee and as a solo artist, Taemin released his first self-produced album, 'Eternal,' in 2024, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his solo debut with seven tracks that highlight his unique style. He then embarked on the world tour, 'Ephemeral Gaze,' to present his dynamic stage performances to fans around the globe," said the Grammy Museum.
 
Ahead of the Grammy Museum performance, Taemin will hold a solo concert at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue on Jan. 16. He will also perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April next year as the only K-pop male solo artist on the lineup.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
