Choi Ji-woo returns to big screen to tackle family story about child with diabetes
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 17:57
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Choi Ji-woo is set to return to the big screen for the first time in three years with the film “Sugar: A Mother’s Code,” in which she plays the mother of a son with Type 1 diabetes.
“I hope the film reminds people how precious everyday life is and warms their hearts,” said Choi during the film’s press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Thursday, describing the movie as a “warm family film.”
“And I hope it helps viewers understand the illness and realize that there are people in such situations and that so much can change depending on how you choose to look at it.”
Directed by Choi Shin-choon, “Sugar: A Mother’s Code” is a human drama centered on Mi-ra, a mother whose 12-year-old son is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which is an incurable autoimmune disease that requires lifelong treatment and management. After the diagnosis, the family’s once-peaceful life begins to unravel as they struggle with the constant fear and pressure of managing their son’s blood sugar levels — made even more difficult by his fear of needles.
Mi-ra eventually learns of a needle-free continuous glucose monitoring device that has yet to be officially released in Korea. Determined to help her son, she decides to bring the device into the country, a choice that leads her into legal trouble and ultimately to consequences that ripple far beyond her family.
Alongside actor Choi, the film features actors Min Jin-woong, Ko Dong-ha, Kim Young-sung and Kim Sun-young.
The film is based on the true story of Kim Mi-young, who is currently the head of the Korean Society of Type 1 Diabetes. Kim’s son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of three. In 2017, she was investigated for violating the Medical Devices Act, and a complaint was filed by the Prosecutors the following year. She was later granted deferred prosecution.
Portraying a real-life figure, Choi said she approached the role with “great care.”
While the film does introduce medical information about Type 1 diabetes, the cast emphasized that its focus goes beyond the condition itself, highlighting how a family’s dynamics and emotional landscape shift in the face of illness.
“Of course, it’s important for the film to convey accurate medical information about the condition,” actor Choi said. “But more than that, I believe it’s far more important for people to truly understand the feelings [of the people]. The film made me reflect on the fact that this is also a way of living and on the mindset we need to adopt when we come to accept it.”
Choi, also being a mother herself, said that it was difficult to suppress her emotions rather than understand her character’s feelings.
“I received the script after I had become a mother, so I think I took it more heavily to heart, and found myself deeply invested in it,” she said. “I could deeply relate to the efforts and courage that come with trying to protect your child and make them feel a little more at ease. In fact, I think what was harder was holding those emotions back because I was worried they might come across as too intense.”
Actor Ko, who plays Mi-ra’s son, Dong-myeong, shared that he got to learn about the condition while preparing for the role, including listening to the stories of people living with Type 1 diabetes.
“While preparing for this film, I listened to the stories of many [Type 1 diabetes] patients,” Ko said. “[I learned that] rather than openly expressing their emotions, they tended to hold them in for the sake of their families, and I tried to reflect that in my performance.”
As the film delves into the everyday lives of a family living with Type 1 diabetes, the cast hopes it will raise awareness of the condition while emphasizing that the story is not meant to be heavy, but ultimately hopeful.
“I hope our film shows how even the smallest acts of care and attention can lead to much greater outcomes,” said actor Min, who plays the father in the film.
The film will be released on Jan. 21.
