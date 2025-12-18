Film producers of Korea, Canada to team up on exchanges, engagement
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 15:37
- YOON SO-YEON
Film producers in Korea and Canada will team up to create a network for filmmakers in the two countries and also jointly hold programs to facilitate more active engagement and share information.
The Producers Guild of Korea (PGK) and the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) signed a memorandum of understanding over a video call on Wednesday, agreeing to create a network of producers from the two countries to lay the groundwork for more specific collaborations in the future.
Through the agreement, Korean producers will take part in the CMPA's "Prime Time" conference, set to take place in January next year, to sign on joint projects between the two countries and expand on the networking agreement. A co-production treaty is expected to come in 2026.
“Canada’s exceptional talent, great crews and innovative spirit create a perfect backdrop for collaboration,” said Reynolds Mastin, the president and CEO of CMPA. “Alongside Korea’s vibrant cultural heritage, strong technological advances and a dynamic industry presence, this partnership unlocks exciting possibilities for crafting captivating content that resonates with global audiences.”
The agreement comes as part of the Year of Cultural Exchanges between Canada and Korea, which took place in 2024 and 2025 to expand cultural trade between the two countries. A delegation of Canadian producers also attended the Asian Contents & Film Market in Busan this year in September as part of the cultural exchange efforts.
