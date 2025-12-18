A stocking full of shows: Christmas performances, musicals and concerts to check out in Seoul
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 07:01
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
As winter settles in and Seoul’s temperatures dip below freezing, the city’s theaters offer a warm refuge. This holiday season has a packed calendar full of ballet, musicals and concerts that draws families, couples and solo theatergoers alike.
Here are five Christmas-related live performances to catch in Seoul during the year-end holidays.
'The Nutcracker'
The Korean National Ballet is staging its annual year-end “Nutcracker” performance at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, through Dec. 25.
The troupe is Korea’s first professional ballet company, founded in 1962.
Opening on Dec. 13, “Nutcracker” tells the story of a young girl who receives a Nutcracker doll as a Christmas Eve gift and, in her dream, travels to the Land of Sweets with the Nutcracker, who transforms into a prince.
The original's music was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The ballet premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia.
This production’s choreography is staged in the version by Yuri Grigorovich (1927-2025), widely known as a “living legend” of Russian ballet.
First staged by the Bolshoi Ballet in 1966, Grigorovich’s version departs from the original’s emphasis on fairy-tale charm and places greater emphasis on the plot's dramatic tension, psychological depth and technical difficulty. It also carries a darker and more serious tone overall by focusing on the conflict and emotional growth of the characters. As a result, it is often described as an “adult version of 'The Nutcracker.'” Another key difference is that the Nutcracker is portrayed by a young dancer rather than by a wooden doll.
The performance will be accompanied by the Korea National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by James Tuggle and Lee Byung-wook.
The show is 120 minutes and includes an intermission. Ticket prices range from 10,000 won ($6.76) to 120,000 won, available through the company and theater’s official websites as well as local ticketing platform Interpark.
Another 'Nutcracker'
Universal Ballet is also set to stage its own “Nutcracker” at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno District, central Seoul, from Dec. 17.
Universal Ballet is Korea’s first public professional ballet company, established in 1984.
Its production follows the version by Vasily Vainonen (1901–1964) of Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet, which is more faithful to the spirit of the original choreography — highlighting musicality, clarity of storytelling and classical form — and is strongly oriented toward children and families.
Compared to Yuri Grigorovich’s version, which stresses athleticism and dramatic intensity, Vainonen’s choreography prioritizes elegance, symmetry and classical lines.
The performance will be accompanied by the Korea Coop Orchestra, conducted by Kim Kwang-hyun.
The show is 120 minutes, including an intermission. Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 140,000 won and are available through the company and theater’s official websites as well as the local ticketing platform Interpark.
Classical singer Jo Su-mi’s 'My Secret Christmas'
Soprano Jo Su-mi is set to hold a one-day solo concert titled “My Secret Christmas” on Dec. 25 at the Seoul Arts Center.
Jo is one of Korea’s most internationally celebrated opera singers who rose to global prominence after winning the Maria Callas Competition in Italy in 1986. Trained at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, Jo has performed leading roles at the world’s top opera houses, including La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera and the Vienna State Opera.
The program is packed with classical masterpieces, beloved pop standards and Korean favorites. It includes festive orchestral works, such as Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival” and timeless carols, including Adolphe Adam’s “O Holy Night” (1847) and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” (1942).
Operatic highlights will be Bizet’s “Toreador Song” and “Carmen” to Marguerite Monnot’s “Hymne à l’amour.”
There is also classical and pop, such as Vivaldi’s “Winter,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies” (2010), John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” (1971), as well as Korean classics by Yoo Jae-ha and Kim Hyung-seok.
British-Canadian conductor Henry Kennedy is slated to conduct the show. Other featured artists are baritone Gil Byeong-min and crossover singer Park Hyun-su.
The show's running time is 120 minutes without intermission. Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 180,000 won and are available through the theater’s official website as well as local ticketing platform Interpark.
Musical 'Rent'
Musical “Rent” has returned this Christmas season, running through Feb. 22 at Coex Artium in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
“Rent” is a groundbreaking rock musical by Jonathan Larson (1960-1996) that premiered in 1996 in New York City.
It reimagines Puccini’s opera La Boheme in New York’s East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis. With its first scene taking place on Christmas Eve, the story follows a group of young artists struggling with poverty, love, illness and identity while searching for meaning in their lives. Known for its raw emotion, diverse characters and contemporary rock score, Rent addresses themes of friendship, activism and chosen family.
Premiering in Korea in 2000, the ongoing production opened on Nov. 10, and it marks its 10th season.
The role of Roger will be alternated by Lee Hae-joon, Yoo Hyun-seok and Yoo Tae-yang, while Jin Tae-hwa and Yang Hee-joon will share the role of Mark. Mimi will be played by Kim Soo-ha and Solji of K-pop girl group EXID. Angel will be alternated by Jo Kwon of ballad group 2AM, and actor Hwang Soon-jong, and Collins will be portrayed by Jang Ji-hoo and Hwang Geon-ha.
The show is 160 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. Ticket prices range from 70,000 won to 150,000 won and are available through the theater’s official website as well as local ticketing platform Interpark.
Musical 'A Christmas Carol'
Homegrown musical “A Christmas Carol” staged by the Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre company opened on Dec. 5 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
Based on the Charles Dickens classic, the musical reimagines the inner transformation of its protagonist Scrooge and his journey through time for the stage. Focusing on the life and personal growth of Scrooge, portrayed in the original novel as an eccentric miser, the musical explores the reasons behind the transformation of his inner world and personality. Though rooted in a fairy-tale setting, the production delivers an emotional weight that resonates strongly with adult audiences as well.
One of the production’s most distinctive features is its decision to cast the three Spirits — who guide Scrooge through visions of the past, present and future in the original story — as a triple role performed by a single actor. Musical actors Lisa and Lee Yeon-kyung alternate as the Spirits, while Lee Kyung-joon and Han Il-kyung alternate as Scrooge.
The show is 100 minutes without intermission. Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 80,000 won and are available through the theater’s official website as well as local ticketing platform Interpark.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
