 Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice,' 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for Oscars
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice,' 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for Oscars

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 09:14
A still from "No Other Choice," directed by Park Chan-wook [CJ ENM]

A still from "No Other Choice," directed by Park Chan-wook [CJ ENM]

 
Director Park Chan-wook's film “No Other Choice” and the original song “Golden” from the Netflix hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” each earned nominations for the Academy Awards.
 
According to the short list revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, “No Other Choice” was included in the International Feature Film category for the 98th edition of the awards ceremony.
 

Related Article

A still from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

A still from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
The film is set to compete against the likes of Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident,” Hasan Hadi’s “The President’s Cake,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” and Tsou Shih-Ching’s “Left-Handed Girl.”
 
“Golden” was nominated in the Original Song category, alongside other soundtracks from films like “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “F1,” “Wicked: For Good,” “Sinners” and “Viva Verdi!”
 
The final nominees will be announced on Jan. 22 next year, with the awards ceremony scheduled for March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags academy awards oscars no other choice park chan-wook golden kpop demon hunters nomination

More in Television

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice,' 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for Oscars

Who are ‘joosa aunties’? A cure for hangovers, a symptom of regulatory blind spots.

For 'Culinary Class Wars 2,' more is better as new season cranks up the heat

CJ ENM's Tving to exclusively stream 2026 World Baseball Classic

Mnet's 'Show Me the Money' to return with 12th season in 2026

Related Stories

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' to compete at Venice film festival

'No Other Choice' claims No. 1 spot in opening weekend

For Park Chan-wook, 'No Other Choice' had to happen — but only when the time was right

'No Other Choice' wins inaugural International People's Choice Award at TIFF

Actor Lee Byung-hun receives TIFF Tribute Award, first Korean to accept honor
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)