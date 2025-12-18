Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice,' 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for Oscars
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 09:14
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Director Park Chan-wook's film “No Other Choice” and the original song “Golden” from the Netflix hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” each earned nominations for the Academy Awards.
According to the short list revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, “No Other Choice” was included in the International Feature Film category for the 98th edition of the awards ceremony.
The film is set to compete against the likes of Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident,” Hasan Hadi’s “The President’s Cake,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” and Tsou Shih-Ching’s “Left-Handed Girl.”
“Golden” was nominated in the Original Song category, alongside other soundtracks from films like “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “F1,” “Wicked: For Good,” “Sinners” and “Viva Verdi!”
The final nominees will be announced on Jan. 22 next year, with the awards ceremony scheduled for March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
