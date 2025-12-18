Yoo Jae-suk hopes Cho Sae-ho takes time to 'reflect on himself' after 'You Quiz on the Block' departure
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 16:52
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Yoo Jae-suk, comedian and host of the popular variety talk-show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-) shared his thoughts on former co-host Cho Sae-ho’s departure from the show following allegations of ties to a person affiliated with organized crime.
On the most recent episode of “You Quiz on the Block” aired on Wednesday, Yoo appeared alone, without Cho. The two had previously hosted the talk-show as a duo.
“Cho has left our show due to recent incidents,” Yoo said. “We have been hosting together for so long, and it’s really sad to think that I have to host ‘You Quiz on the Block’ alone today.”
Next to Yoo was a vinyl bag made of transparent material, containing beads that the hosts offered to guests to draw prizes from.
“In any case, I hope that this will be a time for Cho to reflect on himself, as Cho himself has said,” Yoo added.
Previously, Cho left “You Quiz on the Block” and KBS2’s variety show “Two Days and One Night” (2007-) following allegations that surfaced online claiming he maintained ties with a man alleged to be involved in organized crime.
A social media user alleged earlier this month that Cho maintained a close relationship with a man surnamed Choi, whom the user described as a key figure in a local gang. The user also claimed that Cho had received expensive gifts from Choi. A photo of what appeared to show Cho and Choi hugging at what looked like an entertainment venue was also uploaded.
While Cho denied any connection to the figure and rejected the claim that he'd received gifts, Cho’s agency A2Z announced that the comedian would voluntarily depart from all engagements.
“You Quiz on the Block,” aired on channel tvN, gained popularity for blending casual street conversations with surprise quizzes to highlight personal stories and for inviting high-profile guests to take part in candid interviews.
The show’s guest roster ranges from K-pop icons like G-Dragon and Hollywood stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Timothée Chalamet to global figures like Bill Gates — whose appearance in August this year as a rare Korean television guest generated significant buzz.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)