Joint Korea-U. S. antisubmarine drill bolsters efforts to maintain security in Indo-Pacific
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 16:04
A joint antisubmarine drill by the Korean and U.S. navies has reinforced their combined efforts to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a U.S. military official on Thursday.
The allies conducted the biennial drill — called “Silent Shark” — in waters off Guam from Nov. 18 to Dec. 11, according to the website of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
Korea's 3,000-ton ROKS Ahn Mu submarine and the United States' USS Springfield fast attack submarine were involved in the drill.
“Being forward-deployed gives us unique, hands-on opportunities to work directly with our allies,” said Commander Greg Storer, the commanding officer of the USS Springfield, according to the USFK website.
“Exercises like Silent Shark play a critical role in strengthening operational readiness, enhancing interoperability and reinforcing our combined efforts to maintain stability and security across the Indo-Pacific.”
