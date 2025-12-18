 Joint Korea-U. S. antisubmarine drill bolsters efforts to maintain security in Indo-Pacific
Joint Korea-U. S. antisubmarine drill bolsters efforts to maintain security in Indo-Pacific

Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 16:04
The U.S. Navy's strategic nuclear submarine USS Kentucky arrives at the Busan Naval Base on July 18, 2023. [YONHAP]

The U.S. Navy’s strategic nuclear submarine USS Kentucky arrives at the Busan Naval Base on July 18, 2023. [YONHAP]

 
A joint antisubmarine drill by the Korean and U.S. navies has reinforced their combined efforts to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a U.S. military official on Thursday.
 
The allies conducted the biennial drill — called “Silent Shark” — in waters off Guam from Nov. 18 to Dec. 11, according to the website of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
 

Korea's 3,000-ton ROKS Ahn Mu submarine and the United States' USS Springfield fast attack submarine were involved in the drill.
 
“Being forward-deployed gives us unique, hands-on opportunities to work directly with our allies,” said Commander Greg Storer, the commanding officer of the USS Springfield, according to the USFK website.
 
“Exercises like Silent Shark play a critical role in strengthening operational readiness, enhancing interoperability and reinforcing our combined efforts to maintain stability and security across the Indo-Pacific.”
 

Yonhap
