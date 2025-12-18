Finnish leader apologizes to Korea, China and Japan following outrage at Miss Finland's slanted eye post
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 16:46 Updated: 18 Dec. 2025, 17:18
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo issued an official apology to Korea, China and Japan following controversy over a Miss Finland winner’s derogatory gesture toward Asians and subsequent actions by far-right Finnish politicians in defending her.
The Finnish Embassy in Seoul published the apology in Korean on its official social media channels under Orpo’s name on Wednesday.
He added that Finland “always strives to be a better society” and that politicians have a responsibility to lead by example, noting that parliamentary group leaders had discussed the lawmakers’ conduct and “jointly and strongly condemn the insulting and inappropriate behavior.”
The same statement was also posted on the Finnish Embassy’s social media accounts in China and Japan in their respective languages, but not elsewhere in Asia.
The controversy erupted late last month when the 2025 Miss Finland titleholder, Sarah Dzafce, was photographed pulling back her eyes with both hands during a meal. The image was posted on social media with the caption “eating with a Chinese person.” The so-called “slanted-eye” gesture is widely regarded in the West as a racist caricature targeting Asians.
After public backlash, the Miss Finland organization stripped Dzafce of her crown.
The issue escalated further when several politicians from the Finns Party — a hard-right junior partner in the governing coalition — responded by posting similar eye-pulling images in protest, with some lawmakers arguing that revoking the title amounted to excessive punishment.
Finland’s national carrier Finnair said the widely circulated images had triggered a backlash in Asian markets, where the airline generates a significant share of its long-haul business, according to media reports.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)