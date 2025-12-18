Unification Ministry's absence at South Korea-U.S. talks raises questions on government coordination efforts

Former deputy foreign minister appointed as ambassador to Indonesia

Top security adviser meets U.S. energy secretary for talks on civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing: Sources

Finnish leader apologizes to Korea, China and Japan following outrage at Miss Finland's slanted eye post

Related Stories

Finland is again ranked the happiest country in the world. The U.S. falls to its lowest-ever position.

Korea, Finland discuss defense, technology cooperation at forum in Seoul

[INTERVIEW] No lunch left behind in Finnish school system, even during Covid

[INTERVIEW] Finland to join NATO with a new outlook

[The Fountain] Telling facts from fake news in the GPT era