Korea's weather agency to add 'severe' heat wave warning, tropical night advisory next year
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 15:08
Korea’s weather agency will add tougher heat alerts next year, including a new “severe” heat wave warning and advisory for tropical nights, as extreme heat becomes more common.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Thursday that the new system will begin in June 2026. It is part of a broader plan to strengthen responses to life-threatening heat and heavier downpours.
Under the current rules, the agency issues a heat wave warning when the maximum perceived temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher for at least two consecutive days. The new severe heat wave warning will sit one step above that. It will be issued when the maximum perceived temperature is forecast to hit 38 degrees Celsius for one or two days.
The agency will also introduce a tropical night advisory. A tropical night is defined as temperatures that do not fall below 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the next day. The agency said it will finalize the advisory’s issuance criteria in April or May.
“The body, which is exposed to extreme heat during the day, needs relief at night, but continued exposure during tropical nights can reach a disaster level that threatens lives,” said KMA Administrator Lee Mi-sun, noting that warnings of such risks have been presented by the World Health Organization and others. “The tropical night advisory is being introduced to protect public health and respond to climate risks affecting vulnerable groups.”
To ensure disaster response resources are concentrated where needed, the KMA plans to subdivide special weather advisory zones in some cities and counties — including the Seoul metropolitan area and Sejong — starting in June. In Sejong, for example, weather advisories will be issued separately for northern and southern areas of the city.
Measures to respond to extreme heavy rain will also be strengthened. Starting in May, the KMA will send emergency disaster text alerts — one level higher than existing heavy rain disaster alerts — to areas experiencing disaster-level rainfall.
The criteria include hourly rainfall of 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) with 20 millimeters falling within 15 minutes, or hourly rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters. Torrential rain exceeding 100 millimeters per hour occurred 16 times in 2024 and 15 times this year, showing a growing trend.
The earthquake early warning service will also undergo a major overhaul. Starting in June, on-site earthquake alerts will be issued to areas near the epicenter when earthquakes with high potential for damage occur. These alerts will be sent when an earthquake with an estimated intensity of six or higher is detected, with notification times shortened to within three to five seconds after initial observation.
As earthquake risks rise in Japan, the KMA will also expand the coverage of its overseas earthquake early warning service. Overseas earthquake alerts are issued for earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0 or higher and an expected domestic intensity of at least 4. The coverage area will be expanded from Japan’s Kyushu region to the Nankai Trough starting in November — an area considered to carry a high risk of a major earthquake.
“There are growing warnings that even a massive earthquake could occur there at any time,” Lee said. “We need to be prepared for the possibility of a major earthquake in Japan.”
