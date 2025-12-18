 North Korea bristles at Japan's reported review of 3 non-nuclear principles
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 08:52
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Dec. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Dec. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

 
North Korea's state media on Thursday denounced Japan's reported review of its decades-long three non-nuclear principles.
 
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper issued the criticism as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has reportedly sought to shift the principles that mandate no possessing, producing or introducing nuclear weapons.
 
Takaichi is reportedly seeking to review the no-introduction principle, particularly regarding U.S. nuclear-armed assets.
 
The Rodong Sinmun accused Japan of trying to rearm itself, saying this was "not aimed at seeking national or regional peace and security but, rather, constitutes a vicious challenge to peace."
 
The newspaper also accused Japan of trying to justify its drive to become a military powerhouse and of drumming up public opinions in favor of its increased defense spending, a constitutional revision and overseas military expansion.
 
"This reminds us of Japan's past history of brainwashing its people to jump into a war of aggression to establish the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere," the newspaper said, citing Japan's World War II-era imperial ambitions.
 
"Japan should learn the lesson that any challenge to the universal pursuit of peace is a blatant act that will only hasten its own demise," it said.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Japan Nuclear weapons Sanae Takaichi

