North Korea bristles at Japan's reported review of 3 non-nuclear principles

Pro-Pyongyang paper takes note of omission of North Korea from U.S. security strategy report

North's sugar imports from China reach highest-ever level as Kim looks to sweeten national sentiment

Related Stories

We're sweet enough, thanks: Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans support tax on sugary goods, survey says

Korea extends tariff relief on energy and food to ease burden on households

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Zero-sugar snacks get a 10 for popularity, but incomplete for safety

Beer imports slip for first time in a decade

Food sector on edge as gov't goes on offensive on price collusion with sugar industry arrests