Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers refuses to disclose personal information during Assembly hearing
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 12:26 Updated: 18 Dec. 2025, 13:01
Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers faced sharp criticism from lawmakers at a National Assembly hearing after refusing to disclose his own personal information while downplaying the seriousness of the company’s recent data breach.
At a hearing held on Wednesday by the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, Rep. Kim Woo-young of the Democratic Party began his questioning by asking Rogers for his name.
After Rogers stated his name, Kim followed up by asking for his phone number. When Rogers appeared flustered, Kim said, “If you cannot say it, just say you cannot.”
“Yes, I believe that’s private information that we don’t share,” Rogers replied in English.
Kim then asked for Rogers’ delivery address, but Rogers again declined to answer, saying it was private information. He gave the same response when asked for his email address.
Kim pointed out the inconsistency, saying that the Coupang CEO, who refused to disclose his address, phone number and email because they are personal, was soft-pedaling the severity of the company’s recent data breach earlier.
Rogers stated, “Given the level of sensitivity of the data that was leaked in this incident, there was no requirement under U.S. law to make an SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] filing,” and that “in the United States, a leak of data of this kind is not a violation of privacy law.”
“However, U.S. regulations, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, classify personally identifiable information — including names and addresses — as highly sensitive data,” Kim said.
Kim also cited Coupang’s filings with the SEC that the company is “fully cooperating.”
“But judging by what CEO Rogers has said before the National Assembly today, there appears to be no intention to fully cooperate, and instead a consistent, deliberate disregard for the seriousness of the incident,” Kim said.
Kim further criticized Coupang’s disclosure that the breach had not caused any material disruption to its business operations.
“It is beyond dismay that a company whose representative refuses to reveal even his own phone number, address or email address — because they are serious personal information — claims there was no significant impact, even though such data belonging to 33.7 million people was exposed,” Kim said.
Coupang founder and chairman Bom Kim did not attend the hearing.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
