Athletics coach Kim Wan-gi files review of suspension over 'inappropriate' contact on female marathoner
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 15:43
Kim Wan-gi, head coach of the Samcheok City Hall track and field team, who received a suspension following controversy over “inappropriate physical contact,” has filed a request for a review with the Gangwon Sports Council, a higher governing body.
Kim submitted the request by email through his lawyer on Wednesday evening, according to the Gangwon Sports Council on Thursday.
With the appeal filed, the council plans to convene its ethics committee within 60 days to decide the matter. “As the review period includes the Lunar New Year holiday, a decision is expected before the holiday,” said a council official.
The controversy surrounding Kim and the subsequent suspension stemmed from an incident at the Incheon International Marathon on Nov. 23, where runner Lee Su-min, who finished first in the women’s race, was involved.
After Lee crossed the finish line, Kim strongly embraced her while wrapping her in a towel, which sparked allegations of “inappropriate physical contact.” Footage showing Lee forcefully pushing Kim away was broadcast.
On Dec. 10, the Samcheok Sports Council convened its ethics committee and decided to suspend Kim for one year and six months, citing dereliction of duty, abuse of authority, human rights violations and harassment. The decision followed a petition filed by four female athletes affiliated with Samcheok City Hall alleging human rights violations by Kim.
“I believe the decision is unfair and unjust, which is why I filed an appeal with the Gangwon Sports Council,” said Kim, in a phone interview on Thursday. “I will provide a more detailed explanation to clear my name.”
After the competition, the four athletes submitted a petition to the Samcheok city government, alleging that Kim had subjected them to verbal abuse and other human rights violations during competitions and training. The reported remarks included statements such as, “If you keep training like this, your contract may not be renewed.”
However, allegations of “sexual harassment” or “inappropriate physical contact,” which triggered the scandal were not included in the petition.
Samcheok City said Thursday it had decided to renew contracts with the four athletes. It added that Kim could not be offered a renewed contract due to his suspension.
Kim is one of the marathoners who led Korea’s golden era in marathon running in the 1990s, along with Hwang Young-jo and Lee Bong-ju, both 55. From 1990 to 1994, he broke the national record three times, earning the nickname “a record-making machine.” His personal best of 2:08:34 ranks fifth all time among Korean marathoners.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM YOUNG-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)