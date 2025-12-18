Daegu man arrested for killing girlfriend after pushing her during argument
Published: 18 Dec. 2025, 19:11
Police in Daegu said Thursday they have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally pushing his girlfriend during an argument.
According to the Daegu Jungbu Police Precinct, the suspect allegedly shoved his girlfriend during a dispute at around 1 a.m. on Sunday on a street in Dongseong-ro, Jung District, Daegu. He is charged with assault resulting in death.
The victim reportedly fell and struck her head, losing consciousness. She was taken to a hospital after witnesses alerted authorities, but never regained consciousness and was later declared brain-dead. She died on Wednesday.
Police said they arrested the suspect without a warrant after determining the charges were substantiated through their investigation, including an analysis of surveillance footage. Officers plan to seek a warrant for his detention in the coming days.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
